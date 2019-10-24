ALL NEW KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 DIGITAL CAMERA MAKES ITS DEBUT AND BIG SPLASH at 2019 PHOTOPLUS NY SHOW

/EIN News/ --

PhotoPlus 2019 Booth 363, New York, NY – October 24, 2019, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JK Imaging Ltd., the worldwide licensee of KODAK PIXPRO Digital Cameras and Devices announced today availability of the company’s newest waterproof action camera, expanding on the award-winning KODAK PIXPRO line up with another affordable option for photographers and adventurers of all ages.

The all new KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 Digital Camera is designed with an attractive rugged exterior and is designed using the iconic and highly recognized KODAK brand yellow color. The KODAK WPZ2 waterproof camera is geared for all types of outdoor adventures and activities with the ability to be fully submerged up to 15m underwater, which answers the need to go beyond other splash proof or water-resistant models. Its durable design is further more resistant to dirt and dust with a JIS/IEC rating of IP6X and is shockproof up to 2m. In addition, the WPZ2 is equipped with a 4X optical zoom, which sets it apart from other waterproof cameras that are fixed focus only. This is an ideal and compact photography companion for travel, sports and people on the go, and is priced at an affordable MSRP of $149.99US. The WPZ2 is available now at US Walmart stores and on walmart.com just in time for the holiday gifting season.

“It has always been our goal to answer the need for the highest quality cameras at an affordable price with the KODAK PIXPRO line,” said Paul Meyhoefer, vice president of JK Imaging Ltd., “The new WPZ2 rugged camera embodies this philosophy and gives yet another camera option to our loyal customers that allows them to capture their memories beyond land and now underwater.”

The new WPZ2 waterproof camera will be available to see at the KODAK PIXPRO booth #363 at the 2019 PhotoPlus show in New York from October 24-26, 2019. For more information and for product availability, please visit: www.kodakpixpro.com.

###

About JK Imaging Ltd.

JK Imaging Ltd. is a privately held company headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional sales offices worldwide. The executive team is comprised of experienced sales and marketing officers with extensive backgrounds in digital imaging and global distribution. JK Imaging, Ltd. services North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit kodakpixpro.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and Twitter or watch us on YouTube.

©2019 JK Imaging, Ltd. The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.

Attachments

Tracy Christall JK Imaging Ltd. 310-755-6855 tracychristall@jkimagingltd.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.