Helped by new technologies, Gazprom Neft sets a new record in drilling speeds

A new record in well-drilling at Gazprom Neft has been set at the company’s Novoportovskoye field, with a 1,000-metre horizontal shaft being covered in just under three days (2.93 days or 70 hours and 33 minutes).

This result was achieved by using an experimental drill bit,* the design of which had been specially fine-tuned by domestic producers for drilling in permafrost, with equipment having been specifically modified for use at the Novy Port project: the interlobe space and number of jet nozzles having been increased, and the calibration area improved. This new drill-bit has made it possible to double drilling speeds, to 130 metres per hour. The total penetration was 5,921 metres.

Using new technologies and innovative equipment forms part of Gazprom Neft’s “Technical Limits” project — a comprehensive and integrated project to improve drilling processes,** making it possible to build highly complex wells under challenging geological conditions. Helped by this programme, a specialist team at Gazpromneft-Yamal were able to cut drilling costs and lead-times, as well as increasing drilling efficiency, through high-quality process planning, timely equipment preparation, meticulous risk assessments and analysis of lessons learned.

«A record performance always reflects a task’s true terms of reference — specifically, the Gazpromneft-Yamal team’s timely engineering support and effective collaboration with contractors. These outstanding results notwithstanding, the potential for further improvements in drilling performance at Arctic fields is obvious, and we plan to realise this, helped by the tools of the Technical Limits project — which has, already, proved itself». Alexey Ovechkin CEO, Gazpromneft Yamal