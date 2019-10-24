Automotive Logistics Market expected to grow USD 512.01 Billion by 2026

Automotive logistics market report is an accurate study of the Automotive industry, which gives estimations about new triumphs that will be made in the Automotive logistics Market in 2019-2026

Automotive Logistics Market Analysis:

Global Automotive Logistics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 283.48 billion in 2018, growing to a projected value of USD 512.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of vehicle production and demand globally which has resulted in growth of demand for logistical services.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Logistics Market

Automotive logistics can be defined as a category of logistics service that is used for deliverance and value-addition services in the supply chain of vehicle production. This category handles the distribution, warehousing and transportation of automotive components, and the entire finished automotive vehicle itself, through different transportation methods such as roadways, air transportation, marine transportation or through railroad tracks.

The Automotive logistics market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2018-2025. It classifies the global Automotive logistics market size with respect to its value & volume by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

The report consists of remarkable data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. All the market drivers and restraints in the report have been derived using SWOT analysis. The Automotive logistics market report is very helpful for making a correct decision regarding the market and achieving a great success.

This Global Automotive Logistics Market Analysis examines various segments, which help for the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. This report comprehensively analyzes the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various corners. The report consists of information about historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This market report is a systematic synopsis on the study for market and how it is affecting the Automotive industry. The Automotive logistics report presents with the key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction.

Companies Profiled in the Automotive Logistics Market

Ryder System, Inc.;

BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG;

DB Schenker;

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.;

SEKO; DHL International GmbH.;

GEFCO; Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.;

KUEHNE + NAGEL;

Neovia Logistics Services, LLC.;

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.;

SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG;

Penske;

DACHSER SE; DSV;

CEVA Logistics;

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.;

XPO Logistics, Inc.;

PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.

Imperial Holdings Ltd.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Logistics Market

Global automotive logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive logistics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

