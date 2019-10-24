Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after the close of market trading.



What: Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call When: Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the call:



Dial-in: 323-794-2598 or 800-479-1004; Passcode: 3702137



Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.



For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com .

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 3702137to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com .



About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of October 24, 2019, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, two Panamax, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and 11 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,018,000 dwt and an average age of 9.5 years.

CONTACT:

Apostolos Zafolias

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550



