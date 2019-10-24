iMedia Brands Strengthens ShopHQ’s Merchandising & Marketing Teams

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces it has hired seven key professionals to ShopHQ’s merchandising and marketing teams as the company continues to execute the turnaround plan that began last May.



“Culture in our business is everything,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands. “Since May, we have been thoughtfully recruiting and hiring talented professionals who understand how their daily passion and timely decision-making set the tone in a fast-paced entrepreneurial culture. I am proud to announce several of these important hires today.”

The seven new hires are highlighted below.

Lee Goehring – Vice President, Merchandising – Consumer Electronics & DRTV

Lee is an omni-channel merchandising leader with over 20 years of experience in merchandising and product development across all retail channels, including television shopping, brick and mortar and e-commerce. He has held senior leadership roles for several companies such as Target, Best Buy, TRG and Evine.

Donna Tarantino – Vice President, Merchandising – Beauty, Health & Wellness

Donna is an omni-channel merchandising leader with 20-plus years of beauty and wellness merchandising and product development experience in all sales channels, including television retailing, brick and mortar, and e-commerce. Donna’s prior experience includes senior leadership roles for companies such as QVC, Lord & Taylor, Revlon and Macy’s, as well as ShopNBC.

Sara Chapman – Vice President, Marketing

Sara is an omni-channel marketing leader with over 20 years of experience with both agency and consumer entertainment companies. Her experience and relationships in marketing are important to the company’s improvements within this critical function. Sara’s prior experience includes senior leadership roles for companies such as LifeTime Fitness, NordicClick Interactive and Ameriprise.

Blair Christie – Vice President, On-Air Sales Planning

Blair is an on-air sales leader with more than 20 years of live television retailing experience. He has been both in front of and behind the camera, giving him a unique perspective that has helped him direct and produce live programming with hundreds of personalities and celebrities. His prior experience includes senior positions for companies such as QVC, Jewelry TV, Evine and Gem Shopping Network.

Mandy Maarba – Senior Director, Merchandising & Sales Planning

Mandy is a merchandise planning leader with over 10 years of experience in television sales planning and execution, both domestically and internationally. Her expertise in programming, inventory management and show development are critical to ShopHQ’s continued turnaround success. She has held leadership positions for companies such as HSE24, United Arab Emirates, HSE24 Italy and Evine.

Eddie Miller – Director, Merchandising – Fashion Accessories

Eddie is an omni-channel merchandising leader with more than 20 years of experience in domestic and international fashion accessory product development in television shopping, catalog, brick and mortar, and e-commerce. He has held leadership roles for several retail companies such as The Sportsman Guide, Fitness Holdings and Evine.

Allison Meister – Director, Merchandising – Fashion Apparel

Allison is an omni-channel merchandising leader with over 10 years of fashion merchandising experience across all sales channels, including television retailing, brick and mortar and e-commerce. Her prior experience includes leadership roles for companies like Patina, Christopher & Banks and Evine.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and, soon, Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon-to-be-launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(800) 938-9707



