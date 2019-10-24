There’s no horsing around when it comes to Sunderland Co-op’s community outreach

/EIN News/ -- KEENE, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunderland Co-operative hosted its fourth annual Equine Seminar Night at Stillbrook Riding Stables in Keene last Thursday, donating half of the event’s proceeds to the local Peterborough 4-H Association. The co-operative has collectively raised more than $1000 for Peterborough County 4-H Clubs this past year.

More than 50 equestrians throughout Peterborough County along with several industry leaders, local suppliers and many 4-H volunteers attended the event to learn from industry experts followed by a light dinner and social time.

“One of a co-operative’s seven key principles is education, training and information,” says Jake Vancuren, Sunderland Co-operative general manager. “Being a member-based co-operative, we pride ourselves on establishing meaningful relationships with our customers and the communities we serve,” says Vancuren.

The evening opened with guest speaker Dr. Leah Knox, Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine who led an in-depth presentation on Equine Gastric Ulcer Syndrome, its causes, preventative measures and treatment options. Dr. Knox stressed the importance of free-choice forage and increased turnout time. Jo-yann Woolsey of Buckeye Nutrition covered the basics of non-structured carbohydrates (NSCs), also known as starches and sugars, and their role in the equine diet. She covered levels in cereal grains, complete feeds and forages, teaching how to choose the best option for individual horses and ponies.

Sunderland Co-operative Inc. is owned by 1,800 farmers and has a successful track record of serving its members and rural residents for more than seven decades in the areas of Durham/York Regions, Brock and Kawartha Lakes, and the county of Victoria. It is a full-service agricultural co-operative offering The Whole Farm Plan with a complete complement of products and services in agronomy, feed, energy, grain marketing, and consumer needs. Sunderland Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets its products and services under the FS brand.

CONTACT:

Allison Northey, equine specialist

Sunderland Co-operative Inc.

Ph: 705-745-4607

Email: anorthey@sundelandco-op.on.ca



