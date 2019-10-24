Coverage Initiated for InsuraGuest Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsuraGuest Inc., a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company providing specialized InsurTech products to end users in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



InsuraGuest’s proprietary InsurTech software platform delivers a specialized insurance policy to hotels and vacation rental properties, transferring liability away from the property and providing the guest coverage in the event of theft of personal property or accidental medical expense and accidental death and dismemberment. The platform is currently capable of integrating with approximately 70 different hotel and vacation rental property management systems, giving the company access to roughly 40,000 properties worldwide. InsuraGuest, which is currently offered in the U.S., recently signed a Letter of Intent with a master general agent in the United Kingdom and Europe to distribute its platform and products to hotel and vacation rental markets in those regions. The company also has plans to expand to Asia in 2020.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with InsuraGuest, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.



“InsuraGuest’s unique software integration and product offering provides a ‘first line of defense’ for both guests and property owners, establishing the company’s unique position in the multibillion-dollar hospitality industry,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “While the company focuses on expanding its market reach and growth strategies, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community.”

About InsuraGuest Inc.

InsuraGuest Inc. is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company utilizing its proprietary flagship InsurTech software platform to provide specialized insurance products to end users in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets. The company’s first focus is on the B2B hotels and vacation rentals sectors, integrating its API with clients’ property management systems to offer guests a specialized guest protection policy. The platform and policy combination “InsurTech” product help transfer the exposure to liability away from the client/property while guests benefit from potential accident and loss coverage during their stay.

For more information, visit: www.InsuraGuest.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.



