Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

The CNG use has been rising rapidly owing to the advantages it offers economically as well as environmentally. Since Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is considered to be one of the cleanest transportation fuel, there are several government initiatives and schemes which have been formulated for encouraging its use. This has helped to enhance the the air quality. The overall compressed natural gas (CNG) market is expected to grow at a competitive CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The rising importance of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a vehicular fuel in many of the regional markets is considered to be the main factor to drive the industry growth in the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the leading industry participants include China Natural Gas Inc., NeoGas Inc, ANGI Energy Systems Inc, GNVert, Trillium CNG, OAO GasProm, J-W Power Company, Mahanagar gas Limited (MNGL), National Iranian Gas Company, and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

About Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

There are several properties of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) which makes it a better alternative for IC engines. The CNG diffuses quickly in the air and the fuel mix is low inlet temperatures as compared to the other options like diesel or petrol. The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) higher ignition temperature leads to a reduced delay in the auto ignition, larger octane number. Its maintenance cost is also compatibly lower. The most important factor is the lower emission of carbon dioxide as compared to the other fossil fuels. All of these advantages are the crucial factors which are driving the overall Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market during the past five to six years. The implementation of the CNG fueled engines in public the transport vehicles in several countries have been a major step towards a reduction in the carbon dioxide emission strategy to have a greener environment.

Market segmentation of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

The market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is segmented based on the source, Geography and End User. The details of the segments are as follows :

The market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) based on the source is segment as follows :

Non-Associated Gas

Associated Gas

Unconventional Sources (CNG)

The market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) based on the end user is segment as follows:

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks

The market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) based on the geographical area is segment as follows :

North America

Canada

Mexico

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Iran

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

Industry scenario and future trends

The rising focus on the production of natural gas as compared to crude oil and the recent discoveries of the shale gas reserves are some of the aspects for greater availability scenarios of CNG as a transportation fuel along with the other gas fuels. Supporting the government regulations along with the slowly developing infrastructure for the availability of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a transportation fuel would create a greater demand globally for the CNG market in the years to come by.

