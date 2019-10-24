Paint Protection Film Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Paint Protection Film Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Paint Protection Film Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Paint Protection Film Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Paint Protection Film market. This report focused on Paint Protection Film market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Paint Protection Film Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M Company

Eastman

Avery Denison

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

Argotec

Sharpline Converting

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

PremiumShield

Market Overview

The paint protection film is critical for automobiles. Without a paint protection film, the car will lose its elegant and shiny appearance and resale value. Bird droppings, sunlight, scratches, harsh cleaners, gasoline, and tree sap, can be very damaging to the car’s appearance and can take away its glossy finish. Robust product demand for paint protection in automobiles, electronic gadgets, boats, ships, and aircraft has boosted the paint protection film market growth. Furthermore, market players are focusing on technological innovation to offer sustainable products with minimal environmental impact. This factor is projected to propel product demand. The automobile application segment is expected to register a considerable contribution to the growth of the market.

Product variation in terms of performance, quality, and efficiency to resist abrasions, scratches, and stains is foreseen to be the major factor for defining the demand for Paint Protection Film. Similarly, the introduction of modern technologies to manufacture long-lasting and high-quality paint protection film with improved resistance against adverse atmospheric conditions is expected to drive the market growth. Ongoing technological advancements, including colour variations, thickness variations, and superior adhesiveness in films are foreseen to attract customer attention. Advanced ceramic coating technologies are likely to be used as an alternative to paint protection film, on account of their long-lasting nature and superior performance against scratches and abrasions, thus impacting the market growth.

However, the cost-effectiveness of paint protection films is expected to support market growth. Market players, from all over the world, are actively investing in R&D to improve their product's quality, performance, and durability. Several initiatives are being undertaken by manufacturers to develop flexible paint protection film that can be applied in distinct shapes and are highly compatible with distinct qualities of paints applied on surfaces. All these factors are further expected to drive the paint protection film market. The paint protection film market is highly competitive in nature, on account of product variations and high product volumes offered by several local and multinational manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The global paint protection film market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, major applications, and regional markets.

Based on the product type, paint protection film can be classified into-

• PVC Type Paint Protection Film

• PU Type Paint Protection Film

• TPU Type Paint Protection Film

Based on the applications, paint protection film market can be segmented into-

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

The automotive sector is the most prominent application segment for the paint protection film market. Rapid industrialization and surging need for transportation have been stirring up the demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, thus supporting the paint protection film market growth. In addition to this, increasing awareness regarding vehicle maintenance is expected to drive the segment growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions that are contributing to the growth of the paint protection film market. The Asia Pacific, being the largest market for automotive production and consumption, is expected to offer potential growth opportunities to the market players operating in paint protection film manufacturing industries. Low labour cost, increase in transportation activities, high availability of raw materials, and high product demand has been attracting paint protection film manufacturers to set up their plants in the region, thereby, augmenting the market growth. Further, factors like the matured manufacturing sector, the existence of prominent multinational Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and favourable government regulations and industry standards are expected to support the product consumption in North America.

Industry News

Technological innovations by 3M Company have helped manufacturers do develop paint protection film with superior adhesive properties, improved performance, and long-lasting nature. Further, the company also provides installation services through its authorized service station and expert installers. The expert installers are responsible for the proper application of film on distinct surfaces. The company aims to target a broader customer base by offering such enhanced services.

