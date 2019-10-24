CBD Hemp Oil Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

CBD Hemp oil is considered to be a crucial mixture of chemical components that control diseases and help in the treatment of the patients diagnosed with neurological disorders and other diseases. CBD hemp oil is derived from an organic substance formed from the plant’s secretions. Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC chemical constituent of oil, is gaining momentum in the scientific community and media for the usage of neuroprotection, stress relief, immune response, and regulating the body’s general state of balance.

The global CBD hemp oil market, valued at more than US$ 950.0 Mn in 2017, is projected to surpass US$ 2.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of more than 11% between 2018 -2026.

CBD hemp oil aids patients suffering from different chronic diseases as well as increases the ability of a body to produce natural cannabinoids in order to improve the immune system. Key drivers of the market are:

High prevalence and incidence rates of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes

Increasing expenditure on health care

Increased focus on decreasing stress & depression among the young generation

Rising concerns over the spread of neurological disorders

Technological advancements, such as increasing usage of CBD hemp oil in the form of spray, vape, and tincture

Market Segmentation:

The Global CBD Hemp Oil Market is broadly classified by Product Type, Application, and Top Players / Brands. By product, the market is broadly classified into Inorganic Source and Organic Source.

By application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Food, and Cosmetics Industry.

To determine the market segment, the report covers 12 key players (along with key players’ basic information, sales volume, revenue, price, and gross margin (%)) – to name a few:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China

Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia) and the Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries)

Conclusion:

Among regions, North America is dominating the market with the highest share of 42.50% in 2018. This is due to the wide availability of marijuana-derived CBD product, shifting consumer preferences towards ingesting edibles, and vapes products in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the growing use of cannabidiol products in various food items in India, China, and Nepal. In addition, major players, with the aim of expansion, are signing agreements and partnering with local companies.

The therapeutic grade segment (by product type) is dominating the market with the highest share of 59.90% in 2018. This is due to its health benefits that help in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. In 2018, the fibromyalgia segment (by application segment) dominated the market with the market size of USD 686.19 million.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global CBD Hemp Oil by Players

4 CBD Hemp Oil by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

