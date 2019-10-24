2019 Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 23, at the Grocery Innovations Canada annual industry event gala dinner, awards were presented to the following outstanding Canadian grocers. Established in 1962, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) awards program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers. Independent grocery stores from every region in Canada compete for the title awarded annually in each of the Specialty, Large, Medium & Small Surface categories. Each store entered is evaluated for retail excellence and is rated on its customer service, staff, department management, store layout, merchandising, creativity, cleanliness, and community involvement.



Arnold Rands Heritage Award

For the best multigenerational grocery store that is privately owned and has been in the same family for at least two generations and in the same community for a minimum of 35 years.

Colemans Family, Colemans, Corner Brook, NL

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE In Specialty Category

Gold, silver and bronze awards to the top-scoring entries in specialty food retailing.

Specialty Category

Bronze Award

Meinhardt F. F. S. Grandville Team, Meinhardt Fine Foods - S. Grandville, Vancouver, BC

Silver Award

Choices Markets White Rock Team, Choices Markets White Rock, South Surrey, BC

David C. Parsons Award for Excellence in Specialty Store Retailing

Choices Markets Yaletown Team, Choices Markets Yaletown, Vancouver, BC

REGIONAL AWARDS – SMALL, MEDIUM, LARGE

Top-scoring stores from the four Canadian regions in the small, medium and large size categories.

Regional Small Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon

Sydney-Anne Porter, Eric Lapointe & Greg Lapointe, AG Valley Foods, Invermere, BC

Alberta/Sask./Manitoba/NWT/Nunavut

Don Boos and Staff, Freson Bros., Hanna, AB

Ontario

Ross and Carol Bletsoe, Ian and Sarah Bletsoe, Lakefield Foodland, Lakefield, ON

Quebec/Atlantic Canada

Brad Brewer and Team, Colemans Food, Corner Brook, NL

Regional Medium Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon



Brooke & Linda Kynoch, Safety Mart Foods #7, Chase, BC

Alberta/Sask./Manitoba/NWT/Nunavut

Aaron Coutts and Staff, Freson Bros., Barrhead, AB

Ontario

Steve, John, Michael and Jed Sharpe, Sharpe's Food Market, Campbellford, ON

Quebec /Atlantic Canada

Daniel Plouffe et Patrick Plouffe, Métro Plouffe de Farnham, Farnham, QC

Regional Large Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon

Alan Kaarsemaker and Staff, Save-On-Foods, Whitehorse, YT

Alberta/Sask./Manitoba/NWT/Nunavut

Kerry Waldo and Staff, Freson Bros. Fresh Market, Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Ontario

Kevin Wilson and Team, Longo's, Ajax, ON

Quebec/Atlantic Canada

Justin Norman and Team, Colemans Garden Market, Corner Brook, NL





NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE IN SMALL/MEDIUM/LARGE

Bronze, silver and gold awards are presented to the top scoring stores in the small, medium and large size categories.

Small Surface Category

Bronze Award

Ross and Carol Bletsoe, Ian and Sarah Bletsoe, Lakefield Foodland, Lakefield, ON

Silver Award

Don Boos and Staff, Freson Bros., Hanna, AB

Gold Award

Sydney-Anne Porter, Eric Lapointe and Greg Lapointe, AG Valley Foods, Invermere, BC

Medium Surface Category

Bronze Award

Daniel Plouffe et Patrick Plouffe, Métro Plouffe de Farnham, Farnham, QC

Silver Award

Aaron Coutts and Staff, Freson Bros., Barrhead, AB

Gold Award



Brooke & Linda Kynoch, Safety Mart Foods #7, Chase, BC

Large Surface Category

Bronze Award

Kevin Wilson and Team, Longo's, Ajax, ON

Silver Award

Alan Kaarsemaker and Staff, Save-On-Foods, Whitehorse, YT

Gold Award

Kerry Waldo and Staff, Freson Bros. Fresh Market, Fort Saskatchewan, AB

HALL OF FAME

The award recognizes a store that has demonstrated consistent excellence. A store must win at least three gold awards or one platinum achievement award and two gold awards.

Justin Norman and Team, Colemans Garden Market, Corner Brook, NL

Choices Markets Kelowna Team, Choices Markets, Kelowna, BC

Aaron Coutts and Staff, Freson Bros., Barrhead, AB

Shelley Keim and Staff, Freson Bros., Manning, AB

Daniel Giroli and Team, The Market By Longo's – HBC, Toronto, ON

John, Mary, Joey, Vince, and Deanna Carnevale, Thorncrest Market Foodland, Etobicoke, ON

Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) is a non-profit trade association founded in 1962, which continues to be a collaborative community, equipping and enabling independent, franchised and specialty grocers for sustainable success. CFIG is the strong and united voice for the independent grocery retailers to Industry and Government across Canada. CFIG also provides programs that support operational excellence while fostering solid relationships among retailers, distributors and suppliers.

