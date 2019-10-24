Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blend of cannabis with alcoholic drinks is a most versatile flavour pairing. The effect of drinking cannabis-infused alcoholic drinks can be more intense as compared to the consumption of regular alcoholic beverages. The apparent consumption and the growing market of cannabis-infused alcoholic drink has raised the bar of the alcoholic drink industry which had been going down for some years now. The cannabis-infused drinks contain cannabidiol (CBD) that does not have any effect on the mind, or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The alcohol producers are infusing CBD to almost every drink after the relaxation in regulations.

Cannabis-infused alcoholic drink is a trending beverage among the population across the world. As the legalization of cannabis is gradually increasing across the U.S. and several other regions, alcohol producers are taking an interest in the production of such alcoholic drinks. The mixing of cannabis in alcohol is a new fusion which is gaining popularity among the consumers. The cannabis has a unique flavour which adds herbal tone to any drink mixed with it, not depending on the ingredients used. Even a small tincture of cannabis, when mixed with alcohol, can have a unique flavour.



The global cannabis-infused alcoholic drink market report analyses the increase in volume and value of these alcoholic drinks. The established companies and entrepreneurs in the alcoholic drink market are taking a closer look at methods and processes to infuse CBD and THC into the alcoholic drinks. The report further points towards the positioning of the brands in the health and wellness category. The change of perspective towards alcoholic drinks and the use of drugs is forcing the companies to focus on ways to introduce an alternative to alcoholic drinks.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type of the product, the cannabis-infused alcoholic drink market can be classified as Cannabis-infused spirits, Cannabis-infused wines, and Cannabis-infused beers. Many renowned companies are experimenting on the cannabis-infused beers. These beers are non-alcoholic with the infusion of cannabis. These self-regulating beers are leading to the onset of the effect within 30 minutes. And based on the applications, the cannabis-infused alcoholic drink market can be categorized into online sales and offline sales. The growing e-commerce industry has led to the rise of many online brands which provide reviews and home delivery of the alcoholic drinks. The popularity of these online sales are increasing at an effective rate.

Regional Overview

From the global perspective, the regional market includes countries like Japan, China, India and regions like Europe, Southeast Asia and North America. These places are the growing hub for the cannabis-infused alcoholic drinks. The production, import and export of these alcoholic drinks on a global scale is leading to the popularity and intake of these cannabis-infused drinks. Uruguay and Canada are the only two countries which have fully legalized the consumption and sale of recreational cannabis nationwide. The regulations for labelling, bottling and concentration can differ from state to state which is making it difficult for the brands to establish their identity and expand the reach on a wider scale.

Industry News

Amid the growing demand for cannabis beverages, one of the world’s largest brewers, Budweiser will be launching cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. In another report, Truss beverages Co- joint venture between Molson Coors Canada and HEXO Corp- will be launching six new cannabis beverage brands in Canada. And Fluent beverage company, a joint venture between AB InBev and cannabis company Tilray has planned to sell non-alcoholic CBD infused beverages in the Canadian market.

