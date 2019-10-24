Precision Nutrition Level 1 Nutrition Certification Becomes CrossFit® Preferred Course

Precision Nutrition to Provide Industry-Leading Nutrition Education and Behavior-Change Coaching Techniques for CrossFit® Coaches and Athletes Around the World

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, an industry leader in healthy eating and lifestyle coaching, announces the company’s Level 1 Nutrition Certification is now a CrossFit® Preferred Course for CrossFit, Inc.’s world network of CrossFit® coaches and athletes.

As a Preferred Course, CrossFit, Inc. endorses Precision Nutrition’s Level 1 as a course meeting the stringent qualitative standards of content and professionalism. Precision Nutrition Level 1 Nutrition Certification is now promoted through the CrossFit Preferred website.

Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification covers complex topics like nutrition science and human metabolism, to behavior-change techniques and advanced coaching methods. The curriculum is client-tested, scientifically-proven and constantly updated based on the data the company has collected working with over 100,000 coaching clients. Students learn exactly what to do at every stage of the nutrition coaching process—from the very first time they meet with a client until the client reaches their goals.

“We’re thrilled that Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification is a CrossFit® Preferred Course,” said Tim Jones, Precision Nutrition’s chief executive officer. “As a leader in nutrition science, behavior-change psychology and professional coaching, Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification offers CrossFit® coaches and athletes the nutrition knowledge and skills to confidently coach nutrition with anyone.”

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, more than 70,000 coaches in 120 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth..

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, and helped more than 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

Media interviews available by request.

Elizabeth Mars Precision Nutrition 303.955.0319 Elizabeth.Mars@precisionnutrition.com



