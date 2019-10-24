Sun Genomics Launches Breakthrough Solution To Deliver Personalized Probiotics In Only Six Weeks

Sun Genomics’ Floré Provides is the First Probiotics Formulation to Identify and Address Individual Gut Health Issues to Improve the Health and Well Being for Millions of Americans

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Genomics today launched the first customized probiotic solution that, in just six weeks, delivers the precise probiotic formula required for each person to address their own unique gut health issues. Available immediately, Sun Genomics’ Floré represents a giant leap forward for the probiotics market, reshaping it from one dominated by generic products that provide limited benefits to one of precision solutions that have a meaningful and measurable impact on health and well being.



Approximately 70 million Americans suffer from chronic gut health issues every year, which is why probiotics have emerged as an important new category in the health supplement industry. Unfortunately, traditional over-the-counter probiotics come in only a few formulations, which provide limited benefit given that each person’s gut microbiome or DigestiveDNA is unique and requires a customized probiotic. It has been possible to obtain customized probiotics at advanced medical facilities but it costs tens of thousands of dollars and takes eight months or more to develop.

“If we stick to the current one-size-fits-all approach to probiotics, we will never come close to realizing its enormous potential for improving gut health issues that are tied to medical conditions that affect billions of people all over the world,” said Sunny Jain, co-founder and CEO, Sun Genomics. “From my own experience with my two-year old son, who had high levels of an inflammatory microbe associated with a developmental disorder, I know that we can and must go beyond this flawed model. I am enormously proud that the Sun Genomics team has transformed a process that took eight months and tens of thousands of dollars in testing and research for my son to a comprehensive solution delivered in just six weeks. Sun Genomics Flore is a breakthrough for anyone concerned with improving their and their family’s health.”

Sun Genomics’ Floré precision probiotics solution is based on a patented two-step process, incorporating DNA sequencing and the micro-manufacturing of custom probiotics to address the specific gut health issues identified in the analysis. Through the implementation of automation, informatics, and software the entire process takes only six weeks and costs $300. This includes the entire 90-day supply of probiotics.

"Sun Genomics customized Floré probiotics have far exceeded my expectations. Previously, I had taken over-the-counter probiotics for many years but I never had results like I have had in the past three months of my taking these custom probiotics,” says Sun Genomics Floré user Sue-Ellen Prag. “I have been able to stop my daily medication for my intestinal issues. I have successfully reintroduced foods which, for many years, I have been unable to eat.”

Sun Genomics teamed up with Illumina to utilize the company’s groundbreaking DNA sequencing technology to test and determine each customers’ gut microbiome by identifying specific agitators in gut and overall health. By collaborating closely with Illumina, Sun Genomics will continue to accelerate the delivery of Floré to its customers, and expects to reduce the delivery process to two weeks in late 2020.

Sun Genomics Floré, which is available now at www.sungenomics.com , includes a kit to collect a micro-stool sample, a full microbiome analysis, and a 90-day supply of precision probiotics. Sun Genomics is in discussions with a number of national retailers and expects to significantly expand distribution in 2020.

Sun Genomics achieved a number of milestones and accolades in 2019. Floré recently won the NEXTY award for Best Digestive Health Product at Supply Side West Expo and took home a Food Funded Award for Most Innovative Product in 2019. Earlier in the year, Sun Genomics closed a $3.1 million round of seed funding to further accelerate the reach and impact of its precision probiotics solutions. The investment round was led by SOSV, with participation from Bing Fund and Wolfpack Ventures.

Sun Genomics is a first-of-its-kind, customized probiotics startup that’s mission is to improve overall health through personalized science. The company’s first consumer product, Floré, allows consumers to analyze their microbiome and take precision probiotics allowing them to experience positive changes in their microbiome. By using DNA sequencing, Floré formulates the right probiotics for overall health and delivers it directly to the customer’s door.

