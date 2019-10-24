Selecta Biosciences to Present Phase 2 Data for SEL-212 in Chronic Refractory Gout at Upcoming 2019 ACR Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform technology, ImmTOR™, today announced that data from the company’s completed Phase 2 dose ranging study of SEL-21 (NCT02959918) for the treatment of chronic refractory gout will be presented at the upcoming 2019 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting being held from November 8-13, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.



Abstracts to be presented include:

Phase 2 Dose-ranging Study of SEL-212 in Symptomatic Gout Patients: Selection of Doses for Further Clinical Development



Monthly Dosing of ImmTOR Tolerogenic Nanoparticles Combined with Pegylated Uricase (Pegadricase) Enables Sustained Reduction of Acute Gout Flares in Symptomatic Gout Patients



Monthly Dosing of ImmTOR Tolerogenic Nanoparticles Combined with Pegylated Uricase (Pegadricase) Mitigates Formation of Anti-Drug Antibodies Resulting in Sustained Uricase Activity in Symptomatic Gout Patients

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance technology (ImmTOR) platform. Selecta plans to combine ImmTOR with a range of biologic therapies for rare and serious diseases that require new treatment options due to high immunogenicity. The company’s current proprietary pipeline includes ImmTOR-powered therapeutic enzyme and gene therapy product candidates. SEL-212, the company’s lead product candidate, is being developed to treat chronic refractory gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. Selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidates are in preclinical development for certain rare inborn errors of metabolism and incorporate ImmTOR with the goal of addressing barriers to repeat administration. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the clinical development of SEL-212 and the company’s plans to present at the 2019 American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. All such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Selecta’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and in other filings that Selecta makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Selecta’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Selecta specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

