First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results With the Addition of Monroe Bank and Trust

/EIN News/ -- MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported third quarter 2019 net income of $36.8 million compared to $41.1 million during the same period in 2018. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.71 per share compared to third quarter 2018 results of $.83 per share. Included in the third quarter results are $11.2 million, or $.17 per share, of one-time charges related to the closing of our acquisition of Monroe Bank & Trust on September 1, 2019.



Total assets equaled $12.3 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $8.3 billion. The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $1.2 billion, or 17.1 percent, during the past twelve months. Investments increased $864 million, or 53.2 percent, during the same period and now total $2.5 billion. The acquisition of Monroe Bank & Trust accounted for $731 million of the increase in loans. Total deposits equaled $9.8 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $2.1 billion, or 27.9 percent, since September 30, 2018. Of the increase, Monroe Bank & Trust accounted for $1.1 billion.

The Corporation’s loan to deposit ratio now totals 85.1 percent and loan to asset ratio totals 67.4 percent. Additionally, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.37 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 12.14 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.95 percent.

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “First Merchants posted strong financial results as our local economies continue to flourish and our clients look to our bank for growth solutions. The signature event for the quarter was the legal closing of the Monroe Bank & Trust transaction. The merger extends our franchise with a community bank that enjoys a dominant market share position. Our plan to operationally integrate Monroe Bank & Trust into First Merchants next month will accelerate our marketplace momentum into 2020 to include a reduction in our overall funding costs.”

Net-interest income for the quarter totaled $88.9 million, an increase of $2.4 million from third quarter 2018, even as net-interest margin declined by 43 basis points totaling 3.62 percent. Yields on earning assets totaled 4.77 percent, a decline of 11 basis points of which nearly half was due to lower fair value accretion. The cost of supporting liabilities increased by 32 basis points and totaled 1.15 percent.

Non-interest income totaled $22.1 million for the quarter, a $2.6 million, or 13.3 percent increase from the third quarter of 2018. Customer specific line items accounted for $3.1 million of the increase, with derivative hedge income accounting for $909,000 of the growth. Non-interest expense totaled $67.4 million up from the 2018 total of $55 million. Of the $12.4 million increase from the third quarter of 2018, merger related expenses accounted for $11.2 million.

The Corporation’s provision expense for the quarter totaled $600,000 and net charge-offs were $1.3 million. The allowance for loan losses reached $80.6 million as of September 30, 2019, up from $78.4 million as of September 30, 2018. Non-accrual loans declined to $22.7 million as of quarter-end and the allowance is .97 percent of total loans and 1.16 percent of non-purchased loans.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,383 $ 142,501 Interest-bearing time deposits 230,101 66,763 Investment securities 2,489,420 1,625,251 Loans held for sale 7,910 3,022 Loans 8,299,260 7,088,071 Less: Allowance for loan losses (80,571 ) (78,406 ) Net loans 8,218,689 7,009,665 Premises and equipment 113,446 93,728 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 24,588 Interest receivable 45,923 38,531 Goodwill and other intangibles 579,751 471,409 Cash surrender value of life insurance 286,747 223,865 Other real estate owned 7,156 8,859 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 15,187 25,933 Other assets 99,612 53,167 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,325,061 $ 9,787,282 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,777,365 $ 1,464,190 Interest-bearing 7,988,086 6,168,962 Total Deposits 9,765,451 7,633,152 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — 90,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 191,603 118,824 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 354,609 385,458 Subordinated debentures and term loans 138,630 138,408 Total Borrowings 684,842 732,690 Interest payable 7,855 5,920 Other liabilities 117,901 54,094 Total Liabilities 10,576,049 8,425,856 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 55,345,672 and 49,304,542 shares 6,918 6,163 Additional paid-in capital 1,053,148 837,996 Retained earnings 663,173 552,551 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 25,648 (35,409 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,749,012 1,361,426 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,325,061 $ 9,787,282





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 96,850 $ 88,479 $ 280,155 $ 251,409 Tax-exempt 4,500 3,761 12,897 10,989 Investment securities: Taxable 6,729 5,514 19,822 16,044 Tax-exempt 8,335 6,493 22,660 18,865 Deposits with financial institutions 1,363 270 3,022 1,034 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 355 283 1,028 950 Total Interest Income 118,132 104,800 339,584 299,291 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 24,830 13,685 67,511 34,852 Federal funds purchased 15 229 225 670 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 385 174 1,057 519 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,894 2,137 5,400 6,141 Subordinated debentures and term loans 2,076 2,089 6,315 6,136 Total Interest Expense 29,200 18,314 80,508 48,318 NET INTEREST INCOME 88,932 86,486 259,076 250,973 Provision for loan losses 600 1,400 2,300 5,563 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 88,332 85,086 256,776 245,410 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 6,107 5,619 16,639 15,434 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 4,429 3,673 12,178 11,064 Card payment fees 5,158 4,586 14,813 13,642 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,227 1,841 5,258 5,262 Derivative hedge fees 1,684 775 3,952 1,848 Other customer fees 450 452 1,230 1,349 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,144 961 3,079 3,144 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 393 1,285 3,376 4,016 Other income 524 335 1,918 1,520 Total Other Income 22,116 19,527 62,443 57,279 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 38,942 32,936 104,679 97,354 Net occupancy 4,777 4,586 14,273 13,604 Equipment 4,030 3,483 11,789 10,707 Marketing 1,332 1,216 5,158 3,574 Outside data processing fees 4,435 3,422 12,048 9,848 Printing and office supplies 312 334 961 992 Intangible asset amortization 1,356 1,650 4,404 5,094 FDIC assessments (668 ) 856 717 2,286 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 294 455 2,362 1,219 Professional and other outside services 8,251 1,844 12,511 5,174 Other expenses 4,293 4,240 12,660 12,361 Total Other Expenses 67,354 55,022 181,562 162,213 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 43,094 49,591 137,657 140,476 Income tax expense 6,337 8,478 21,027 23,050 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 36,757 $ 41,113 $ 116,630 $ 117,426 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 2.33 $ 2.38 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 2.32 $ 2.37 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.74 $ 0.62 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 51,570 49,492 50,227 49,458





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 1,303 $ 537 $ 2,281 $ 2,189 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 11,277,742 $ 9,756,680 $ 10,623,664 $ 9,610,219 Total Loans 7,773,328 7,099,694 7,464,910 6,962,460 Total Earning Assets 10,192,183 8,810,758 9,618,285 8,657,152 Total Deposits 8,922,222 7,603,625 8,397,056 7,466,187 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,596,595 1,358,904 1,502,474 1,331,867 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.30 % 1.69 % 1.46 % 1.63 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.21 12.10 10.35 11.76 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 9.21 12.10 10.35 11.76 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.37 90.30 90.54 90.08 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 0.97 1.11 0.97 1.11 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.07 0.03 0.04 0.04 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.16 13.93 14.14 13.86 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.77 4.88 4.84 4.73 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.15 0.83 1.12 0.74 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.62 4.05 3.72 3.99 Efficiency Ratio 57.60 49.25 53.36 49.94 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.26 $ 18.16 $ 21.26 $ 18.16





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-Accrual Loans $ 22,728 $ 25,635 $ 27,949 $ 26,148 $ 20,421 Renegotiated Loans 576 640 709 1,103 968 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 23,304 26,275 28,658 27,251 21,389 Other Real Estate Owned 7,156 1,131 1,877 2,179 8,859 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 30,460 27,406 30,535 29,430 30,248 90+ Days Delinquent 82 209 134 1,855 50 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 30,542 $ 27,615 $ 30,669 $ 31,285 $ 30,298 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 80,571 $ 81,274 $ 80,902 $ 80,552 $ 78,406 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 1,303 128 850 (482 ) 537 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.31 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.31 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.43 % Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%) 0.97 % 1.08 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.11 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.05 % (0.03 )% 0.03 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,383 $ 128,185 $ 115,878 $ 139,247 $ 142,501 Interest-bearing time deposits 230,101 129,614 70,672 36,963 66,763 Investment securities 2,489,420 2,092,924 1,862,659 1,632,582 1,625,251 Loans held for sale 7,910 5,854 3,330 4,778 3,022 Loans 8,299,260 7,511,370 7,299,320 7,224,467 7,088,071 Less: Allowance for loan losses (80,571 ) (81,274 ) (80,902 ) (80,552 ) (78,406 ) Net loans 8,218,689 7,430,096 7,218,418 7,143,915 7,009,665 Premises and equipment 113,446 91,767 91,863 93,420 93,728 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 24,588 24,588 24,588 24,588 Interest receivable 45,923 45,150 40,931 40,881 38,531 Goodwill and other intangibles 579,751 466,736 468,256 469,784 471,409 Cash surrender value of life insurance 286,747 226,241 225,928 224,939 223,865 Other real estate owned 7,156 1,131 1,877 2,179 8,859 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 15,187 12,340 16,094 23,668 25,933 Other assets 99,612 83,231 70,431 47,772 53,167 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,325,061 $ 10,737,857 $ 10,210,925 $ 9,884,716 $ 9,787,282 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,777,365 $ 1,353,165 $ 1,381,183 $ 1,447,907 $ 1,464,190 Interest-bearing 7,988,086 6,966,163 6,666,615 6,306,686 6,168,962 Total Deposits 9,765,451 8,319,328 8,047,798 7,754,593 7,633,152 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — 75,000 20,000 104,000 90,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 191,603 119,674 111,783 113,512 118,824 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 354,609 460,042 345,013 314,986 385,458 Subordinated debentures and term loans 138,630 138,574 138,519 138,463 138,408 Total Borrowings 684,842 793,290 615,315 670,961 732,690 Interest payable 7,855 6,740 7,313 5,607 5,920 Other liabilities 117,901 116,863 84,651 45,295 54,094 Total Liabilities 10,576,049 9,236,221 8,755,077 8,476,456 8,425,856 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding 125 125 125 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 6,918 6,182 6,179 6,169 6,163 Additional paid-in capital 1,053,148 841,365 839,919 840,052 837,996 Retained earnings 663,173 639,362 611,220 583,336 552,551 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 25,648 14,602 (1,595 ) (21,422 ) (35,409 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,749,012 1,501,636 1,455,848 1,408,260 1,361,426 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,325,061 $ 10,737,857 $ 10,210,925 $ 9,884,716 $ 9,787,282





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 96,850 $ 92,824 $ 90,481 $ 91,092 $ 88,479 Tax-exempt 4,500 4,244 4,153 3,873 3,761 Investment securities: Taxable 6,729 6,998 6,095 5,553 5,514 Tax-exempt 8,335 7,454 6,871 6,644 6,493 Deposits with financial institutions 1,363 784 875 1,207 270 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 355 335 338 284 283 Total Interest Income 118,132 112,639 108,813 108,653 104,800 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 24,830 23,087 19,594 16,690 13,685 Federal funds purchased 15 117 93 48 229 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 385 342 330 243 174 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,894 1,692 1,814 1,691 2,137 Subordinated debentures and term loans 2,076 2,123 2,116 2,097 2,089 Total Interest Expense 29,200 27,361 23,947 20,769 18,314 NET INTEREST INCOME 88,932 85,278 84,866 87,884 86,486 Provision for loan losses 600 500 1,200 1,664 1,400 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 88,332 84,778 83,666 86,220 85,086 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 6,107 5,437 5,095 5,516 5,619 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 4,429 3,931 3,818 3,842 3,673 Card payment fees 5,158 4,829 4,826 4,393 4,586 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,227 1,736 1,295 1,767 1,841 Derivative hedge fees 1,684 1,487 781 645 775 Other customer fees 450 341 439 511 452 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,144 946 989 1,074 961 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 393 1,843 1,140 253 1,285 Other income 524 1,064 330 1,179 335 Total Other Income 22,116 21,614 18,713 19,180 19,527 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 38,942 32,709 33,028 34,350 32,936 Net occupancy 4,777 4,469 5,027 4,737 4,586 Equipment 4,030 4,117 3,642 3,627 3,483 Marketing 1,332 2,752 1,074 1,107 1,216 Outside data processing fees 4,435 3,929 3,684 3,367 3,422 Printing and office supplies 312 334 315 433 334 Intangible asset amortization 1,356 1,520 1,528 1,625 1,650 FDIC assessments (668 ) 678 707 634 856 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 294 903 1,165 251 455 Professional and other outside services 8,251 2,376 1,884 3,002 1,844 Other expenses 4,293 3,800 4,567 4,605 4,240 Total Other Expenses 67,354 57,587 56,621 57,738 55,022 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 43,094 48,805 45,758 47,662 49,591 Income tax expense 6,337 7,749 6,941 5,949 8,478 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 36,757 $ 41,056 $ 38,817 $ 41,713 $ 41,113 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 0.83 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.85 $ 0.83 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 51,570 49,550 49,541 49,511 49,492 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.30 % 1.56 % 1.54 % 1.68 % 1.69 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.21 11.10 10.86 12.10 12.10 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 9.21 11.10 10.86 12.10 12.10 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.37 90.66 90.60 90.41 90.30 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 0.97 1.08 1.11 1.11 1.11 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.07 0.01 0.05 (0.03 ) 0.03 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.16 14.09 14.18 13.90 13.93 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.77 4.86 4.89 4.97 4.88 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.15 1.15 1.05 0.93 0.83 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.62 3.71 3.84 4.04 4.05 Efficiency Ratio 57.60 51.00 51.18 50.97 49.25 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.26 $ 21.01 $ 20.07 $ 19.12 $ 18.16





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,034,311 $ 1,877,042 $ 1,788,628 $ 1,726,664 $ 1,655,569 Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers 90,462 83,452 80,357 92,404 88,504 Real estate loans: Construction 670,138 624,548 542,501 545,729 668,608 Commercial and farmland 3,144,649 2,821,689 2,838,798 2,832,102 2,699,629 Residential 1,155,403 993,802 976,668 966,421 965,893 Home equity 601,335 548,006 536,208 528,157 517,303 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 131,246 98,384 108,216 99,788 98,709 Public finance and other commercial loans 471,716 464,447 427,944 433,202 393,856 Loans 8,299,260 7,511,370 7,299,320 7,224,467 7,088,071 Allowance for loan losses (80,571 ) (81,274 ) (80,902 ) (80,552 ) (78,406 ) NET LOANS $ 8,218,689 $ 7,430,096 $ 7,218,418 $ 7,143,915 $ 7,009,665





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Demand deposits $ 5,183,971 $ 4,309,473 $ 4,101,156 $ 3,985,178 $ 3,870,816 Savings deposits 2,808,745 2,358,720 2,338,266 2,282,701 2,212,675 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 731,693 720,536 670,199 593,592 602,002 Other certificates and time deposits 811,780 729,392 704,527 646,682 625,341 Brokered deposits 229,262 201,207 233,650 246,440 322,318 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 9,765,451 $ 8,319,328 $ 8,047,798 $ 7,754,593 $ 7,633,152





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing time deposits $ 262,082 $ 1,363 2.06 % $ 52,027 $ 270 2.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,633 355 5.76 24,588 283 4.60 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,104,612 6,729 2.44 857,507 5,514 2.57 Tax-Exempt (2) 1,027,528 10,551 4.11 776,942 8,219 4.23 Total Investment Securities 2,132,140 17,280 3.24 1,634,449 13,733 3.36 Loans held for sale 21,913 274 5.00 11,038 142 5.15 Loans: (3) Commercial 5,674,956 77,370 5.45 5,226,284 71,223 5.45 Real Estate Mortgage 822,874 9,518 4.63 739,356 8,383 4.54 Installment 715,428 9,688 5.42 655,738 8,731 5.33 Tax-Exempt (2) 538,157 5,696 4.23 467,278 4,761 4.08 Total Loans 7,773,328 102,546 5.28 7,099,694 93,240 5.25 Total Earning Assets 10,192,183 121,544 4.77 % 8,810,758 107,526 4.88 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 30,353 (15,245 ) Allowance for loan losses (80,918 ) (77,763 ) Cash and cash equivalents 143,266 128,557 Premises and equipment 99,021 94,422 Other assets 893,837 815,951 Total Assets $ 11,277,742 $ 9,756,680 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,134,675 $ 9,285 1.18 % $ 2,399,477 $ 4,909 0.82 % Money market deposits 1,307,647 3,766 1.14 1,062,154 1,551 0.58 Savings deposits 1,244,859 2,523 0.80 1,081,369 1,500 0.55 Certificates and other time deposits 1,736,759 9,256 2.11 1,536,697 5,725 1.49 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 7,423,940 24,830 1.33 6,079,697 13,685 0.90 Borrowings 660,107 4,370 2.59 741,092 4,629 2.50 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 8,084,047 29,200 1.43 6,820,789 18,314 1.07 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,498,282 1,523,928 Other liabilities 98,818 53,059 Total Liabilities 9,681,147 8,397,776 Stockholders' Equity 1,596,595 1,358,904 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,277,742 29,200 $ 9,756,680 18,314 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 92,344 $ 89,212 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.34 % 3.81 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.77 % 4.88 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.15 % 0.83 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.62 % 4.05 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2019 and 2018. These totals equal $3,412 and $2,726 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing time deposits $ 184,640 $ 3,022 2.18 % $ 76,570 $ 1,034 1.80 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,603 1,028 5.57 24,521 950 5.17 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,021,102 19,822 2.59 840,425 16,044 2.55 Tax-Exempt (2) 923,030 28,684 4.14 753,176 23,880 4.23 Total Investment Securities 1,944,132 48,506 3.33 1,593,601 39,924 3.34 Loans held for sale 13,618 512 5.01 9,520 363 5.08 Loans: (3) Commercial 5,469,377 224,766 5.48 5,116,405 200,886 5.24 Real Estate Mortgage 778,778 26,526 4.54 732,469 25,174 4.58 Installment 686,055 28,351 5.51 637,140 24,986 5.23 Tax-Exempt (2) 517,082 16,325 4.21 466,926 13,910 3.97 Total Loans 7,464,910 296,480 5.30 6,962,460 265,319 5.08 Total Earning Assets 9,618,285 349,036 4.84 % 8,657,152 307,227 4.73 % Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 12,856 (11,616 ) Allowance for loan losses (81,172 ) (76,944 ) Cash and cash equivalents 130,587 129,181 Premises and equipment 94,628 94,897 Other assets 848,480 817,549 Total Assets $ 10,623,664 $ 9,610,219 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,921,762 $ 24,844 1.13 % $ 2,236,644 $ 12,013 0.72 % Money market deposits 1,222,860 10,057 1.10 1,077,792 4,270 0.53 Savings deposits 1,187,173 7,315 0.82 1,041,600 3,214 0.41 Certificates and other time deposits 1,652,141 25,295 2.04 1,504,851 15,355 1.36 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 6,983,936 67,511 1.29 5,860,887 34,852 0.79 Borrowings 636,295 12,997 2.72 754,054 13,466 2.38 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 7,620,231 80,508 1.41 6,614,941 48,318 0.97 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,413,120 1,605,300 Other liabilities 87,839 58,111 Total Liabilities 9,121,190 8,278,352 Stockholders' Equity 1,502,474 1,331,867 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,623,664 80,508 $ 9,610,219 48,318 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 268,528 $ 258,909 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.43 % 3.76 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.84 % 4.73 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.12 % 0.74 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.72 % 3.99 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2019 and 2018. These totals equal $9,452 and $7,936 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





