Holidays at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth Offer Fun and Great Food

Zehnder’s Ranked Number One For Best Fried Chicken in Michigan by Food Network

/EIN News/ -- FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth, the 1,500- seat family restaurant located in Frankenmuth, Mich., has been ranked the number one restaurant for the best fried chicken in Michigan, by Food Network. Food Network is a unique lifestyle network, web site and magazine that connects viewers and readers to the power and joy of food.



According to the Food Network article , the list of 50 state-by-state eateries are the best coast to coast and include “…no frills shacks to award winning destination restaurants…”. Last year Restaurant Business magazine included Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth once again as one of the top 100 independent restaurants in the country, registering sales at nearly $16 million, serving 965,039 meals.

“We’re looking forward to the holiday season and we are extremely happy that Food Network has honored us as Michigan’s top fried chicken destination,” said Zehnder’s chairman and CEO Al Zehnder. “We are proud that family’s make Zehnder’s a part of their holiday traditions; we have plenty of options for good food, entertainment and shopping for everyone.”

Holiday How-To Activities – Register Now

In addition to its famous family-style chicken dinners, Zehnder’s offers a great menu of activities for all guests. Returning this year is the popular Holiday How-To workshops, 12 separate classes to learn how to enhance holiday skills from cooking and baking to hosting a holiday party.

Beginning in mid-November participants will learn how to make a mini Danish Christmas Tree; create a Gingerbread House, make a beautiful and edible holiday centerpiece, a Christmas Tree Cake, Oreo Peppermint Bark & Cranberry Orange Cookies; create a Yule Log, Pecan Pie Cookies and Homemade Pie Dough; learn how to make both German Springerle & Lebkuchen cookies; Quiche and Mimosas; and create a Victorian Kissing Ball. Zehnder’s chefs will teach guests to cook a Garlic Parmesan Waffle Topped with Chicken Parmesan. For the complete list of activities, class fees and to make reservations, go to Holiday How-To .



Holiday Dinner Shows Still Available

Guests get in to the holiday spirit by attending the Zehnder’s Holiday Shows. The lunch shows are already sold out; however reservations are still available for the dinner shows on December 3 and 4. Entertainment will be by The Marlins; four brothers who have been making music all over the US and Canada for 28 years.The variety show has something for everyone with great holiday tunes; the group plays more than 20 instruments. Dinner shows begin at 6:00 p.m.; the fee is $50. Reservations are a must: call 844-288-1484, ext.450.

Breakfast or Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Enjoy a special breakfast starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 7th at Zehnder’s Restaurant with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Breakfast includes a Fruit Cup, Orange Juice, Muffins, Scrambled Eggs, Cinnamon French Toast, Sausage and beverage. All children will receive a small gift from Santa. Cost is $17 per person and reservations are required. Call (844) 288-1484 for reservations, or for more information.

Guests can have lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Zehnder’s Splash Village on Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and December 14 at noon. Lunch includes Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Fruit Cup, Christmas Cookie and beverage. Children will receive a small gift from Santa. Cost is $17 per person; reservations are required; call (844) 288-1484.

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.

Contact: Linda Kelly

(800) 863-7999, ext. 415



