Enphase Energy Enables Public Service Solar to Deliver a Better Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Public Service Solar, a leading residential solar installation company serving New Jersey and Pennsylvania, uses Enphase products to speed up solar installations, allowing the company’s representatives more time to train their customers on the operations and benefits of their Enphase-based solar systems.



Public Service Solar serves homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania by delivering a holistic customer experience, from first contact and the sale to final installation and throughout the life of the solar system. The company uses the Enphase IQ™ home energy platform to provide its customers with solar systems that are less prone to production losses from shading due to Enphase’s resilient, distributed architecture and great reliability. Public Service Solar customers also benefit from Enphase’s microinverter systems because they can be right-sized for individual homes since they are not bound to the strict sizing requirements of conventional string-inverter-based systems.

“Our customers tell us that they love having Enphase microinverters on their roofs because of their reliability and the ability to see energy production through the cloud-based Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and app,” said Mike Emmons, chief operating officer at Public Service Solar. “We also use the time that the Enphase platform saves our installation teams on the roof to turn our new customers into expert users of their new systems, which is a level of customer care that contributes to the great reviews we get online.”

“At Enphase, we believe that part of offering an outstanding customer experience is to make solar simple and energy smart for both the installation teams as well as homeowners,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "The team at Public Service Solar not only takes full advantage of the technical aspects of the Enphase system; they also use the benefits it provides to successfully differentiate their service, which is exactly what we hoped our customers would do.”

For more information about Public Service Solar, please visit the company’s website at https://www.publicservicesolar.com/ .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo, Enphase IQ, Enphase Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected quality, performance and advantages of Enphase Energy’s products and technology, including the reliability of our products, quicker installation times, and the quality of service provided by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Images Available: http://go.enphase.com/enphase-media-room

Contact: Christian Zdebel, pr@enphase.com , 484-788-2384



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.