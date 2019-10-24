Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019
/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.
Date: October 31, 2019
Time: 8:30 AM ET
Telephone: (888) 695-7639
Password: 687 28 16
Listen via Internet: http://investor.shentel.com/
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available starting two hours after the completion of the call until December 1, 2019. Callers in the United States should call (855) 859-2056 and enter pass code 687 28 16.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.
CONTACT:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
540-984-5168
Or
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203-972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com
Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
