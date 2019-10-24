Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.



Date: October 31, 2019

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Telephone: (888) 695-7639

Password: 687 28 16

Listen via Internet: http://investor.shentel.com/

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available starting two hours after the completion of the call until December 1, 2019. Callers in the United States should call (855) 859-2056 and enter pass code 687 28 16.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

540-984-5168

Or

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company



