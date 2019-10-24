Pigments and Dyes Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Pigments are black, white, colored, or fluorescent organic or inorganic solid particulates that do not dissolve in the substance in which they are included. Dyes are colored or fluorescent organic substances which impart color to a substance by selective absorption of light. Dyes and pigments are used in many industries across the globe. The global pigments and dyes market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Increased application of dyes and pigments in different industries such as textile, paint, leather, coatings, plastic, and printing ink is likely to drive the market in the coming years. Growing construction activity in many countries around the world is fueling demand. There has also been an increase in the use of non-impact printing techniques in recent years. This is expected to boost the demand for high-performance pigments. Increase in consumer spending power is another major factor that should growth.

Bio-based solvents and pigments are becoming increasingly popular as they have exceptional bio-degradable properties and can reduce carbon footprint. There is also good demand for high-performance pigments that have higher pigment concentration, better resistance to light and heat, better colorfastness, and excellent durability. The global pigments and dyes market is expected to grow at a good pace and exceed 13 million tons by 2022.

The following Key Players Covered :



Archroma

BASF SE

DIC Corp.

Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory

KRONOS Worldwide Inc

Lanxess AG

Dupont

OCI Company Ltd

Rockwood Holdings Inc

Clariant AG

Huntsman Corporation

LANXESS

Segmentation:

The global pigments and dyes market is divided by types and applications.

Based on type, the market is segmented into dyes and pigments. Dyes are further divided into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes, sulfur dyes, azo dyes, and acid dyes. Pigments are divided into organic and inorganic. India is the main producer of reactive dyes while China, Korea, and Taiwan lead the disperse dyes market.

Based on application, the market is divided into paint, textile, leather, plastic, coatings, and printing ink. The textile industry is a major user of dyes and pigments. Paints and coatings hold the largest market share and are likely to be the fastest-growing end-use industry.

Regional Analysis:

The report considers five important regions for studying the global market status of pigments and dyes. The regions are North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Spain, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, and the rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, and the rest of the region), Central and South America (Argentina, Columbia, Brazil, and the rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa).

Asia-Pacific dominates the market. The growing textile industry in India and China, rapid industrialization, easy availability of cheap labor, steadily growing economies, and thriving end-use industries are some of the factors fueling market growth. North America and Europe will also play a significant role during the forecast period.

Industry News:

LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company, developed a black pigment called Bayferrox 303 T in July 2019. This pigment reflects about 20% more of the sun’s near-infrared radiation compared to conventional products. Plastic roofs and façade elements colored with this black pigment will get less heated up by solar radiation and alleviate a building’s inside temperature.

