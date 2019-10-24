Bi-Specific Antibodies 2019 Market Estimation, Dynamics, Outllook, Research, Trends and Forecasts to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Bi-Specific Antibodies Market 2019

With the rapid revolutionization in the medical industry and a huge demand for personalized treatment or therapy, the global pharmaceutical sector is now witnessing the emergence of monoclonal antibodies known as Bio-Specific Antibodies. As the name suggests, these advanced molecules have dual specificity feature. These are the most powerful tools that have recently emerged in the industry of biopharmaceutical. They are developed to offer the next generation of targeted biologics by employing two targets at the same time. The global market for such drugs is set to grow at the highest CAGR.

Key Players

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Xencor

MacroGenics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In general, these types of drugs offer different kinds of advantages over standard treatment processes for various diseases, for example Cancer. These drugs create fewer side effects. Besides, these advanced antibodies are quite beneficial for patients who experience resistance to drugs. According to the latest market report, the World Bi-Specific Antibodies Market is expected to grow at 5.4 percent of the Compound Annual Growth Rate. The growing cased of cancer across the world can be a significant driving factor behind the growth of this market.

The antibodies are widely used to treat cancer and have emerged as a new treatment option for dual targeting methods within a single cancer molecule. They improve and ensures enhanced efficacy, selectivity, and binding ability. It has been proved that the antibodies improved the efficacy of treatment. DNA recombination technology is a backbone of faster expansion of the antibodies. However, it is anticipated that technical complexity related to the treatment procedure can hinder the demand for these antibodies during the forecast period.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Talking about market segmentation analysis of Global Bi-Specific Antibodies, under the type, it is split into IgG-Immunoglobulin G, and Non- Immunoglobulin G. As per the report, IgG molecules are significantly dominating the product type segment. Different pharma products manufacturing firms have developed various IgG-based medicines that are currently used to treat malignant ascites. On the other hand, non-immunoglobulin G is used to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia. This segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years owing to its higher rate for tissue penetration. Talking about the application segment, Oncology is now dominating this segment. Factors like increasing prevalence of cancer, etc are driving this segment.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

The World Bi-Specific Antibodies market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Speaking about the region which is currently dominating the market, it is North America. The growing prevalence of different diseases, especially cancer and domicile of key market players are some of the major factors that propel the growth of the market in this region. Increasing investment in research and development activities related to drugs is also driving the market. However, during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to rule the global market. The reason is key players located in this region are now expanding their businesses.

Latest Market News

Recently, Trion Pharma developed Catumaxomab, an IgG like molecule which can be used for malignant ascites treatment. It features cytotoxicity and longer half-life. In May 2019, Neovii informed that the company has entered into an agreement with Mundipharma. With this, Neovii gives Mundipharma the legal rights to produce and distribute Grafalon in China and Japan.

