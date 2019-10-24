In 2018, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) networking equipment market reached $22,875.2 million and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%
during the forecast period (2019–2024). The is due to the increasing data traffic, cyber security spending, penetration of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture, demand for connected workplace, and expanding over-the-top (OTT) industry.
Physical networking devices that are needed for communication and interaction between electronic devices are referred to as networking equipment. They are used to split, switch, boost, combine, and direct the flow of information over a computer network.
On the basis of type, the APAC networking equipment market is categorized into security device, storage device, access point, bridge, router, switch, modem, cable, repeater/booster/range extender, network interface card (NIC)/adapter, and others. Among these, routers accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014–2018) due to the growing research and development (R&D) investments by companies, demand for higher bandwidth, and deployment of 5G network in numerous countries. The highest CAGR is predicted to be witnessed by switched during the forecast period.
The growing preference for managed switches is one of the key trends in the APAC networking equipment market. Managed switches let users control the way data travels over the network better as well as manage access to it, as they have the ability to manage, configure, and monitor local area network (LAN) traffic. In addition to this, managed switches support Layer-3 redundancy using virtual router redundancy protocol, which helps businesses become operationally more efficient at reduced expenses. Owing to these advantages of managed switches, enterprises are rapidly adopting them.
APAC Networking Equipment Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Type
Router
By type
Wired
Wireless
By maximum speed
150 Mbps
300 Mbps
450 Mbps
600 Mbps
Above 600 Mbps
By end user
Government and transportation
Commercial
Telecom/ISP
Data center
Residential
Switch
By type
Managed
Unmanaged
By number of ports
Less than 5
5–16
17–24
25–48
Above 48
By end user
Government and transportation
Commercial
Telecom/ISP
Data center
Residential
Security Device
By type
Firewall
Others (e-mail security system, intrusion detection system, access control system, data loss prevention system, and application security system)
Modem
By type
Wired
Wireless
Cable
By type
Twisted pair
Coaxial
Fiber optics
Crossover
Patch
Storage Device
By type
Storage area network (SAN)
Directly attached storage (DAS)
Network attached storage (NAS)
Access Point
By maximum speed
150 Mbps
300 Mbps
Above 300 Mbps
By type
Dependent
Independent
By application
Outdoor
Indoor
Repeater/Booster/Range Extender
By maximum speed
150 Mbps
300 Mbps
Above 300 Mbps
Bridge
By type
Transparent
Source-Routing
Network Interface Card (NIC)/Adapter
By type
Ethernet
Wireless
Others
Market Segmentation by End User
Government and Transportation
Commercial
By type
BFSI
Healthcare
Hospitality
Commercial offices
By enterprise size
Large enterprises
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)
Telecom/Internet Service Provider (ISP)
Data Center
Residential
Market Segmentation by Country
China Networking Equipment Market
By type
By end user
Japan Networking Equipment Market
By type
By end user
India Networking Equipment Market
By type
By end user
South Korea Networking Equipment Market
By type
By end user
Australia Networking Equipment Market
By type
By end user
Indonesia Networking Equipment Market
By type
By end user
Singapore Networking Equipment Market
By type
By end user
Rest of APAC Networking Equipment Market
By type
By end user
