In 2018, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) networking equipment market reached $22,875.2 million and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%

during the forecast period (2019–2024). The is due to the increasing data traffic, cyber security spending, penetration of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture, demand for connected workplace, and expanding over-the-top (OTT) industry.

Physical networking devices that are needed for communication and interaction between electronic devices are referred to as networking equipment. They are used to split, switch, boost, combine, and direct the flow of information over a computer network.



On the basis of type, the APAC networking equipment market is categorized into security device, storage device, access point, bridge, router, switch, modem, cable, repeater/booster/range extender, network interface card (NIC)/adapter, and others. Among these, routers accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014–2018) due to the growing research and development (R&D) investments by companies, demand for higher bandwidth, and deployment of 5G network in numerous countries. The highest CAGR is predicted to be witnessed by switched during the forecast period.



The growing preference for managed switches is one of the key trends in the APAC networking equipment market. Managed switches let users control the way data travels over the network better as well as manage access to it, as they have the ability to manage, configure, and monitor local area network (LAN) traffic. In addition to this, managed switches support Layer-3 redundancy using virtual router redundancy protocol, which helps businesses become operationally more efficient at reduced expenses. Owing to these advantages of managed switches, enterprises are rapidly adopting them.



APAC Networking Equipment Market Segmentation



Market Segmentation by Type

Router

By type

Wired

Wireless

By maximum speed

150 Mbps

300 Mbps

450 Mbps

600 Mbps

Above 600 Mbps

By end user

Government and transportation

Commercial

Telecom/ISP

Data center

Residential

Switch

By type

Managed

Unmanaged

By number of ports

Less than 5

5–16

17–24

25–48

Above 48

By end user

Government and transportation

Commercial

Telecom/ISP

Data center

Residential

Security Device

By type

Firewall

Others (e-mail security system, intrusion detection system, access control system, data loss prevention system, and application security system)

Modem

By type

Wired

Wireless

Cable

By type

Twisted pair

Coaxial

Fiber optics

Crossover

Patch

Storage Device

By type

Storage area network (SAN)

Directly attached storage (DAS)

Network attached storage (NAS)

Access Point

By maximum speed

150 Mbps

300 Mbps

Above 300 Mbps

By type

Dependent

Independent

By application

Outdoor

Indoor

Repeater/Booster/Range Extender

By maximum speed

150 Mbps

300 Mbps

Above 300 Mbps

Bridge

By type

Transparent

Source-Routing

Network Interface Card (NIC)/Adapter

By type

Ethernet

Wireless

Others



Market Segmentation by End User

Government and Transportation

Commercial

By type

BFSI

Healthcare

Hospitality

Commercial offices

By enterprise size

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Telecom/Internet Service Provider (ISP)

Data Center

Residential



Market Segmentation by Country

China Networking Equipment Market

By type

By end user

Japan Networking Equipment Market

By type

By end user

India Networking Equipment Market

By type

By end user

South Korea Networking Equipment Market

By type

By end user

Australia Networking Equipment Market

By type

By end user

Indonesia Networking Equipment Market

By type

By end user

Singapore Networking Equipment Market

By type

By end user

Rest of APAC Networking Equipment Market

By type

By end user

