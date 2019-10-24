United Kingdom Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity, By Battery Type, By Application, By Bus Length, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

United Kingdom Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity (Up to 30-Seater; 31-40 Seater; & Above 40), By Battery Type (Lead Acid & Lithium Ion), By Application (Intercity; Intracity; & Airport Bus), By Bus Length (6-8m; 9-12m; & Above 12m), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

United Kingdom electric bus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 46% during the forecast period on account of growing need for controlling GHG (Greenhouse gases) emissions emitted by vehicles and growing government initiatives.An electric bus is powered by electricity and uses electric motors or traction motors for propulsion.



An electric bus can be powered either by electricity from off bus sources or with a self-contained battery or a generator which converts fuel to electricity.



The major factors responsible for the rising sales of electric buses include improved miles on a single charge, reduction in charging time, increasing number of charging stations across all the regions, among others.Additionally, the development of integrated mobility solutions and increasing public transport are further propelling growth in the market.



Furthermore, rising government support coupled with growing awareness among population would steer growth in the market in the coming years.



The United Kingdom electric bus market is segmented based on seating type, battery type, application, bus length, region and company.Based on battery type, the market can be bifurcated into lead acid and lithium ion, of which the latter is expected to grow at a fast pace since it is safe and cost-effective.



Based on bus length, the market can be fragmented into 6-8m, 9-12m and above 12m. The 9-12m segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the preference for medium and large buses by the public transport authority.



The major player operating in UK electric bus market are BYD/ADL, Volvo, Optare, Mellor Coachcraft, Pelican Yutong Buses and others.Most of the companies are developing new products along with new advanced technologies in order to strengthen their position in electric bus market.



Moreover, many companies are merging with other companies as a part of strategy for good dealing and to cope with market competition.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United Kingdom electric bus market.

• To classify and forecast United Kingdom electric bus market based on seating capacity, battery type, application, bus length, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United Kingdom electric bus market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United Kingdom electric bus market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United Kingdom electric bus market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United Kingdom electric bus market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of electric bus manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of United Kingdom electric bus market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electric bus manufacturers and suppliers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electric bus

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United Kingdom electric bus market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Seating Capacity:

o Up to 30-Seater

o 31-40-Seater

o Above 40

• Market, By Battery Type:

o Lead Acid

o Lithium Ion

• Market, By Application:

o Intercity

o Intracity

o Airport Bus

• Market, By Bus Length:

o 6-8m

o 9-12m

o Above 12m

• Regions:

o Greater London

o South East

o North West

o Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom electric bus market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

