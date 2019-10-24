Asia Pacific Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Disease Indication, Technology, and End User. The Asia Pacific prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is expected to reach US$ 2,570.

37 Mn in 2027 from US$ 878.28 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019-2027.

The key factors responsible for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific are rising burden of genetic diseases among infants, increasing fertility rates and developing healthcare scenario with rising awareness among populace regarding the benefits of prenatal testing.On the other hand, use of digital microfluidics in newborn testing is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years.



Soaring birth rates among developing economies are responsible for fueling global baby boom.However, the rising birth rate also contributes to rising birth defects and infants suffering from several genetic diseases.



According to a report published by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2018, there are almost 250 babies born every minute around the globe. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fertility rates for Hispanic women was highest in 2017 among Hispanic women with 67.1 births per 1,000 women.

Asian countries such as India and China also have high fertility rates due to factors such as effects of religion, inadequate supply of family welfare services, poverty, and others. According to the World Bank in 2016, the fertility rates in India were reported to be 2.23 births per women as compared to 1.80 in the United States and 1.62 in China. Moreover, neighboring countries in India, such as Pakistan also has alarming rates of fertility. In 2016, the birth rate in Pakistan was reported to be 3.48 births per woman as per the World Bank data. However, the birthrate in India have successfully reduced its high fertility rate, but still is high as compared to other developed nations. According to the United Nations (UN) report published on June 2019, the fertility rate has reduced to 2.1. Therefore, by 2050 additional 273 million people will be added to India’s population. The increasing number of parturient women across the world are thus likely to create increasing demand for prenatal and newborn genetic tests across the globe leading to the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific prenatal and newborn genetic testing market, based on the disease indication was segmented into cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, downs syndrome, phenylketonuria, recurrent pregnancy loss, and Antiphospholipid syndrome, and other diseases.In 2018, Down syndrome segment held the largest share of the market, by disease indication.



The highest share of Down syndrome attributes to the high prevalence of this genetic abnormality among fetuses and availability of multiple tests for its screening and diagnostics. However, the cystic fibrosis segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for prenatal and newborn genetic testing included in the report are Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), International Trade Administration (ITA), Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (JSOG), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (cSIR), Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) and others.

