The UK ceramic adhesives market is accounted to US$ 278.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 399.5 Mn by 2027

Ceramics, in general, are inorganic and non-metallic materials that are brittle and rigid in nature. It is gained popularity for its thermal stability, electrical insulation, mechanical strength, and corrosion/wear resistance.

Various engineered formulations are available that are used for the adhesion of the ceramic components, including zirconium dioxide, boron carbide, aluminum dioxide, silicon nitride, and others. Generally, ceramic adhesives are centered on inorganic binders like metal phosphates and alkali silicates, with an alumina, silica, carbon, zirconia powder filler and magnesia.



The UK ceramic adhesives market by type is bifurcated in cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, and others (silicone and cyanoacrylate).The cement-based segment dominated the UK ceramic adhesives market owing to its growing application in the flooring and construction industry.



The cement-based ceramic adhesives are mainly used for the external and internal bonding of ceramic tiles, mosaics, walls, ceilings, single-fired and double-fired tiles for floors. A polymer-modified, cement-based ceramic adhesive is basically formulated into two grades as rubber-modified and white mastic, or without rubber, containing the extended and continuous open time to adhere to the conventional building structures.



A key trend that is projected to affect the UK ceramic adhesives market in the coming year is the rising innovations in product development to meet the demands of customers.The ceramic adhesives manufacturers are highly targeting on the new and improved product characteristics to meet out the rising demands of the customers.



For example, the manufacturers are focusing towards the development of innovative ceramic adhesives that are easier to apply, mix, and clean -off during product installations.Also, the ceramic adhesive manufacturers are highly targeting on providing products that are waterproof, solvent-free, and chemical resistant.



These kinds of useful properties help in maintaining the quality of adhering surfaces.



Some of the players present in UK ceramic adhesives market are Ardex Group, BASF SE, Bond It, Bostik, Kerakoll, Laticrete International, Inc., Mapei Spa and Norcos Adhesives among many others.



The overall UK ceramic adhesives market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the UK ceramic adhesives market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research

