Lead-acid Battery Market in Indonesia: About this market This analysis of the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia considers sales from automotive and industrial application s.

In 2018, the automotive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing use of lead-acid batteries in the automotive sector and the increase in spending power of the population will play a significant role in the automotive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our lead-acid battery market in Indonesia report looks at factors such as growth in the automotive market, increase in demand for industrial applications, and change in energy mix. However, drawbacks of lead-acid batteries, decline in lithium-ion battery costs, and growing competition from fuel cells may hamper the growth of the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia over the forecast period.



Lead-acid Battery Market in Indonesia: Overview



Increase in demand for industrial application



The adoption of lead-acid batteries by industrial sectors is increasing at a large scale owing to various technological advantages of these batteries. These batteries are used for several applications, including telecom towers and material handling equipment such as forklifts, excavators, and automated guided vehicles.?In addition, the boom in the e-commerce market is further driving the demand for material handling equipment and batteries. The growing application of lead-acid batteries will lead to the expansion of the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Growing need for environmentally friendly vehicles



The growing environmental concerns associated with the GHG emissions from the transportation sector has led to the increase in demand for light electric vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters and EVs such as BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs. These vehicles do not require liquid fuels such as natural gas and petroleum but rely on batteries as their source of power. Consequently, the growing adoption of green solutions involving electrified vehicles is facilitating the reduction in carbon footprints due to the growing use of lead-acid batteries. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of a few leading lead-acid battery manufacturers, that include PT. Century Batteries Indonesia, PT. Furukawa Indomobil Battery Manufacturing, PT. GS Battery, PT. Hoppecke Indonesia, PT. Indobatt Industri Permai, PT. Nipress Tbk, PT. Selatan Jadi Jaya, PT. Tri Mega Baterindo, PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa, and PT. Yuasa Battery Indonesia.



Also, the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

