The global Brazil nuts market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

Global Brazil Nuts Market: About this market This Brazil nuts market analysis considers sales from both conventional Brazil nuts and organic Brazil nuts products. Our analysis also considers the sales of Brazil nuts in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazil Nuts Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823448/?utm_source=GNW

In 2018, the conventional Brazil nuts segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising awareness among the consumers about the health benefits of consuming Brazil nuts will play a significant role in the conventional Brazil nuts segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global Brazil nuts market report looks at factors such as numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of Brazil nuts, increasing demand of Brazil nuts among various end-users, and strong distribution networks and omnichannel presence of Brazil nut manufacturers. However, challenges in harvesting Brazil nuts, Brazil nuts: a potential source of allergens, stringent food safety regulations may hamper the growth of the Brazil nuts industry over the forecast period.



Global Brazil Nuts Market: Overview

Increasing demand of Brazil nuts among various end-users

The inclusion of Brazil nuts in various food applications such as flavored drinks, culinary, snacks, breakfast cereals, bakery and confectionery, and dairy products is increasing. Brazil nuts are gaining popularity among consumers as they are a part of various popular diets such as the keto and vegan diets. Also, they are convenient and tasty to eat and are non-greasy, portable, natural, and nourishing wholesome foods. The demand and consumption of premium nut-based snack products are also increasing, which is encouraging vendors to launch new products with Brazil nuts as the key ingredient. This demand increasing demand for Brazil nuts among various end-users will lead to the expansion of the global Brazil nuts market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Increase in the use of Brazil nuts oil on cosmetics industry

Globally, the shift to organic cosmetics from heavily processed, chemical-based cosmetics has led to an increase in the consumption of Brazil nut oil in the cosmetics industry. This shift in consumer preference for natural cosmetics has increased the demand for organic cosmetic ingredients such as Brazil nut oil in the global market. The oil extracted from Brazil nuts offers several cosmetic benefits. Even though Brazil nut oil is light in texture and aroma, it is extremely nourishing and moisturizing. It contains a high amount of selenium, a powerful antioxidant, making it an excellent for inclusion into skincare products. Its quick absorption property makes it ideal for body lotions, face creams, and hair conditioner formulations. Such benefits will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global Brazil nuts market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Brazil nuts manufacturers, that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bassé Nuts, Food to Live, Happilo International, Healthy Truth, NOW Health Group Inc., Plant Fresh, Select Harvests Ltd., Sunfood Corp., and Terrasoul Superfoods

Also, the Brazil nuts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823448/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.