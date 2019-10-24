China Blood Product Industry Report, 2019-2025

With the adjustment of the national medical insurance catalogue, the clinical application and reimbursement rate of almost all blood products have been greatly improved, and the market for blood products has been further opened.

In 2018, the lot release volume of Chinese main blood products increased 13.5% year on year to 73.94 million bottles, of which the lot release volume of human albumin soared 13.8% year on year to 45.17 million bottles.



At present, Chinese blood products are still center on albumin, of which human albumin occupies a relatively high proportion. By the lot release volume, human albumin accounts for about 60%, followed by human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection with about 15%, human rabies immunoglobulin and tetanus immunoglobulin with more than 5% each.



The proportion of human fibrinogen, three special immunoglobulins, human prothrombin complex and coagulation factor VIII is relatively low, especially coagulation factor products, life-saving drugs for hemophilia patients, are often in shortage. The main reason is that the current utilization rate of plasma in China is low, and many companies are unable to produce such blood products. Therefore, China’s blood product industry still faces big problems: how to further raise the plasma collection volume, how to expand the production scale of various products, how to improve the resource utilization, and how to alleviate the tight supply.



There are over 30 blood product manufacturers in a less concentrated industry in China. Among them, China Biologic Products, Hualan Biological Engineering, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products and Beijing Tiantan Biological Products are more competitive, as they have richer blood product lines and adequate supply of raw materials from plasma stations.



In the future, China’s blood product industry will see faster industry integration and higher concentration.



