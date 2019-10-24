Wireless Mesh Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Radio Frequency (2. 4, 4. 9, 5 GHz), By End Use (Oil & Gas), By Application (Video Surveillance, Traffic Management), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025.

The global wireless mesh network market size is expected to reach USD 11.14 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 9.1%. Increasing adoption of the wireless communication medium and usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Thigs (IoT) has been a major factor driving the global market. Growing opportunities in oil & gas industries and the development of infrastructure and smart cities have led to the increased adoption of WMN.



A WMN enables citywide public Wi-Fi that in turn improves the delivery of urban services.It is forecasted that wireless devices would account for two-thirds of the Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and almost all households would have broadband services.



In cities, WMN could solve the congestion problem with traffic management solutions where traffic data is analyzed and pre-emptive solutions are provided for free-flowing traffic. High demand for enhanced coverage, structural flexibility, and multi-hop high-speed short distance transmission capability of video surveillance systems is augmenting the market growth in security applications.



Thus, video surveillance application segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast years. In addition, rising concerns over security threats at public, as well as private, sites will boost the demand further augmenting the segment growth. Oil & gas application is expected to register the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025 due to high demand for real-time wireless communication to enhance productivity, safety, and accuracy at oil and gas fields.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• 5 GHz band is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing radio frequency segment in the global wireless mesh network market

• The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% over the estimated period owing to increasing demand for more stable and high-speed network connection

• Asia Pacific is projected to witness the maximum growth over the next six years owing to increasing number of smart city projects in various economies of the region

• The regional market is said to reach at USD 2.90 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019 to 2025

• Some of the key companies in this market are Cisco Systems, Inc.; Aruba Networks, Inc.; Ruckus Wireless, Inc.; and Firetide, Inc.

