The global pulse flour market size is projected to reach USD 64.96 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 14.5%. Rising consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition is anticipated to boost the product demand in the forecast period. Rapidly expanding global gluten-free food and health food markets along with growth opportunities for low Glycemic Index (GI) foods and other niche and specialty pulse products and industries are also contributing to the product demand.



Pulses including peas, chickpeas, lentils, and beans are a rich source of protein and fiber.These are being increasingly used in the form of flour in bakery products, snacks, and dairy food items on account of high nutritional content as compared to other flour types.



Pulse flour is also highly used as a functional food ingredient.Pulse flour in bakery foods and snacks improves the amino acid profile of products.



In addition, taste of pulses, when combined with bakery products, enhances the flavors and nutritional content.



All these factors are boosting the product demand, thereby augmenting market growth. North America was the largest regional market in 2018 and accounted for a volume share of 21.4% as it is one of the largest producers and exporters of pulses. Support from associations, such as Pulse Canada and USA Pea and Lentil Association, is expected to drive the regional market further over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• In terms of revenue, pea flour segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period

• Chickpea flour was the key segment in European healthy pulse flour market with an overall revenue share of over 25.1% in 2018

• Bakery and snacks is anticipated to be the dominant application segment throughout the forecast period owing to high product demand in these applications

• Easy availability and high production of chickpea in Asia Pacific is expected to augment the demand for pulse flour. However, high prices of chickpeas are expected to hinder the overall growth of the market

• Global pulse flour market is highly competitive and is led by companies including Ingredion, Inc.; The Archer Daniels Midland Company; and AGT Food and Ingredients

• These companies have undertaken strategic initiatives, such as product portfolio expansion, M&A, and product innovation to gain the maximum market share

