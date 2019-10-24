North America Data Center Cooling Market by Component, Type of Cooling, Type of Data Center, Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

North America Data Center Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Service), Type of Cooling (Room-based Cooling, Rack-based Cooling, and Row-based Cooling), Type of Data Center (Enterprise Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Wholesale Data Center, and Hyperscale Data Center), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Data center cooling refers to the collective tools, techniques, and equipment that ensure temperature within permissible limit in data centers. Cooling system maintains required air circulation to each row and rack in the data centers. Data center cooling systems consist of infrastructure, management, and monitoring. Infrastructure includes air ducts, chillers, air conditioners, and cooling towers. Management includes management software deployed in data center cooling while monitoring includes equipment & procedure for monitoring data center temperature.



The factors such as increase in demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center and power density fuel the growth of the North America data center cooling market. However, the requirement of specialized infrastructure & higher investment cost hinders the growth of the North America data center cooling market. In addition, cooling challenges during power outage are also expected to impede the growth of the North America market. Furthermore, emergence of liquid-based & portable cooling and rise in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to fuel the growth of the data center cooling market.



The North America data center cooling market is segmented based on component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into solutions and services. Based on type of cooling, the market is divided into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. The players include Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz GmbH; Vertiv Co; and Asetek.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the North America data center cooling market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2018–2025 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

• Solutions

• Services



BY TYPE OF COOLING

• Room-based Cooling

• Rack-based Cooling

• Row-based Cooling



BY TYPE OF DATA CENTERS

• Enterprise Data Centers

• Colocation Data Centers

• Wholesale Data Centers

• Hyperscale Data Centers

• Others



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecom

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Others



BY COUNTRY

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada





KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Schneider Electric Se

• Black Box Corporation

• Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Stulz GmbH

• Vertiv Co

• Asetek

