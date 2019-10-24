Global Gate Driver IC Market by Transistor Type (MOSFET and IGBT), Semiconductor Material (SIC and GaN), Mode of Attachment (On-chip and Discrete), Isolation Technique (Magnetic isolation, Capacitive isolation, and Optical isolation), and Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gate Driver IC Market by Transistor Type, Semiconductor Material, Mode of Attachment, Isolation Technique, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793243/?utm_source=GNW



A gate driver IC is an integrated circuit chip, which is used in controlling power dissipation, current flow, heat flow, and initiates smooth switching actions in high-power transistor gates, such as MOSFET and IGBT. It can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module and consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.

As every transistor requires a particular gate voltage to switch on, the gate capacitor must be charged to at least the required gate voltage for the transistor to be switched on. This voltage is controlled by its driver IC. Similarly, the heat dissipation current through the transistors can be controlled by the use of driver ICs.

North America contributes a smaller amount in gate driver IC market, however, the development in the energy & power industry and adoption of advanced technology boosts the market growth. Moreover, the use of power MOSFET in consumer electronics and electric vehicles is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, surge in adoption of power modules is a major factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. Gate driver ICs are widely used in number of electronic applications in North America, which is expected to further drive the growth of the market.

The growth of the global gate driver ICs market is further driven by upsurge in adoption of smart home & smart grid technologies and increase in need for high-voltage operating devices are expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. However, design complexities of gate driver ICs act as major barriers and hamper the market growth. Conversely, factors such as and rapid electrifications of automobiles and surge of power transistors in various renewable energy system are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.

The global gate driver IC market is analyzed by transistor type, semiconductor material, by mode of attachment, isolation technique, application, and region. On the basis of transistor type, the market is categorized into MOSFET and IGBT. By semiconductor material, it is divided into SIC and GAN. Depending on mode of attachment, it is bifurcated into on-chip and discrete. Based on isolation technique, it is segregated into magnetic isolation, capacitive isolation, and optical isolation. The applications covered in the study include residential, industrial, and commercial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba, Texas Instrument, ROHM Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Semtech.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global gate driver IC along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.





GLOBAL GATE DRIVER IC MARKET SEGMENTATION



BY TRANSISTOR TYPE

• MOSFET

• IGBT



BY SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIAL

• SIC

• GAN



BY MODE OF ATTACHMENT

• On-chip

• Discrete



BY ISOLATION TECHNIQUE

• Magnetic isolation

• Capacitive isolation

• Optical isolation



BY APPLICATION

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793243/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.