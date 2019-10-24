Intumescent Coatings Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Intumescent Coatings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Intumescent Coatings Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Intumescent Coatings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Intumescent Coatings market. This report focused on Intumescent Coatings market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Intumescent Coatings Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Intumescent Coatings industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Intumescent Coatings industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Intumescent Coatings types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Intumescent Coatings industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Intumescent Coatings business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

AkzoNobel(NL), RPM(US), Albi-StanChem(US), Sherwin-Williams(US), JOTUN(NO), Flame Control(US), PPG(UK), 3M(US), SKK(JP), Demilec(CA), Isolatek(US), Wacker(DE), ACS(UK), OMNOVA(US), R. Brothers(US), Yung Chi, INCA, Beijing Jinyu(CN), Sichuan Tianfu(CN), Shandong Singal(CN), Jiangsu Lanling(CN), Kunshan Ninghua(CN), Henan Zhoangao(CN)

Overview

The intumescent coatings are mostly used as fire protection coatings incorporated in the building as well as the construction industry and the oil and gas industries. These coatings materials expand when these are exposed to extreme temperatures and turn into carbonaceous char. The coatings help in boosting the life of structural steels for longer periods. Few of the intumescent coatings can expand more than a hundred times its original thickness. With continuous expanding, the product becomes less dense, which helps it to behave as an insulator thus preventing the high temperature from the protected openings or the various structural members.

The intumescent coatings are made with certain series of chemicals suspended in a binder. As the binder gets exposed to extreme heat, it starts to soften thus, allowing the suspended chemicals to heat up. The chemicals in the binder start reacting which releases a certain amount of vapor, which helps in creating a foam thus resulting in the process of carbonization. It helps in solidifying the foam and acts as an insulating material which is also known as char. One of the major implications of the intumescent coatings is in architecture, which provides an aesthetical finish to the steel body.

Apart from just the architectural uses, the intumescent coatings are also applied to the structural members, that are made out of wood. In the case of wood, the protection is about the spreading of the flame and smoke, and not of the heat. The coating can be easily used for providing a rating on the wood member only if a painted look is acceptable. The paint is applied to the steel, which helps in creating a thickness that helps in corresponding to the amount of protection mandated by building code.

Market segmentation

The intumescent coatings are available in various types in the market, and some of the common types are cellulose as well as a hydrocarbon. Currently, there is an increasing trend among the architects as well as designers of the civil buildings for using exposed steel as the design feature. But if the fire strikes, the threat of the potential disaster is frightening. The intumescent coatings can be easily divided into categories, the one that helps in protecting from cellulosic fires, and the ones that are made for hydrocarbon fueled fires. Building fires mostly cellulosic and fueled by typical building materials like timber and paper. Unlike the hydrocarbon fire, this kind of fire is low in intensity as well as temperature. The hydrocarbon fire occurs by a liquid hydrocarbon or the pressurized inflammable gas. The intumescent coatings are mostly used in this case, as it occurs at the various petroleum processing facilities, that have offshore drillings and refineries.

The regional segmentation includes current as well as the demand for intumescent coatings in North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa and Europe. Some of the regions and the countries that use intumescent coatings such as Spain, Mexico, the U.S., Canada, France, Russia, the U.K, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. The segmentation has the demand for individual end-users in different regions and countries.

The intumescent coatings in the onshore, as well as offshore energy and petrochemical industries, have varying requirements but all need products certified too international standards, that can provide the required level of safety.

