Wikisoft Corp (WSFT) Plans to Apply for Uplisting to OTC QB

wikisoft corp (OTCMKTS:WSFT)

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 24, 2019 - Wikisoft Corp. ( OTC:WSFT ) ("the Company") today announces that it will apply for uplisting to the OTC QB Venture Market."Trading on the OTC QB will be an important step for Wikisoft and will expand our financial communication program. Uplisting from the Pink Sheets will provide greater transparency to existing and prospective shareholders while growing our exposure to a much broader investing community" stated Rasmus Refer, Director, Wikisoft Corp.The OTC QB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price. The OTC Pink is not considered as such. Thus, most broker-dealers do not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. Since the OTC QB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker-dealers trade stocks on the OTC QB.The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "WSFT".As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTC QB is an established public market that will help Wikisoft build shareholder value while working to enhance liquidity and achieve a higher valuation. Being on the OTC QB also increases transparency, reporting standards, and compliance requirements welcomed by investors and institutional investors. The Company believes the move to the OTC QB will provide substantial investor benefits including higher reporting standards, enhanced access to analyst coverage, increased Market Maker presence and comprehensive compliance requirements.WSFT is currently fulfilling OTC Markets' uplisting requirements and has a full audit of all financial records for the prior two years of operations.About WikiSoft CorpWikiSoft Corp (OTC PINK:WSFT) is the world's largest Wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software, the new portal, called wikiprofile.com , will be the largest in the Wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, and corporate influencers. Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. Wikiprofile is built on the official Mediawiki software originally for use for Wikipedia and deemed the "Wikipedia for business".Forward-Looking StatementsStatements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this.CONTACT:WikiSoft Corp315 Montgomery StreetSan Francisco, CA 94104 USAPhone: +1-800-706-0806Investor relations:investor@wikisoft.comWebsite:SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp



