ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.61 for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $0.57 in the second quarter of 2019 and $0.61 in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income amounted to $21.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019; $20.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019; and $18.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.  Adjusted net income excludes $0.1 million, $0.3 million, and $0.3 million in after-tax merger-related expenses for the third quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018, respectively.  In addition, adjusted net income excludes $0.9 million in after-tax FDIC small bank assessment credits for the third quarter 2019.  Adjusted net income for the second quarter 2019 also excludes an after-tax $0.7 million charge on the prepayment of higher-cost borrowings.  See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results, highlighted by record quarterly earnings, meaningful margin expansion and increases in noninterest income, as we continued to drive value during a challenging interest rate and operating environment. We once again delivered solid deposit and loan growth and maintained our strong performance metrics. Average total deposits increased sequentially by $174 million, or 15.4%, on an annualized basis; while average total loans increased by $122 million, or 9.7%, on an annualized basis. Our net interest margin widened by approximately 15 basis points, both on a GAAP and on an adjusted basis, while most of the industry experienced margin contraction. The widening resulted from core growth, improved balance sheet mix and pricing discipline.  Return on assets exceeded 1.4% and return on tangible common equity was 16%.   Meanwhile, our efficiency ratio remained among the best in the industry at 41.1% and tangible book value per share increased by more than 50 cents during the quarter to $15.60.  Tangible book value per share has increased by 12.4% over the past year.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “In addition to our record third quarter financial performance, we are pleased with the groundwork we're laying for the continued long-term success of the business. Our outlook for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 is extremely positive and we remain well-positioned to capitalize on meaningful growth opportunities throughout our New York and New Jersey metropolitan target market. I’m equally excited about our recently announced in-market acquisition of Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. This is a financially savvy, accretive acquisition with strong economics to enhance our powerful franchise. Given its commercial business focus, overlapping geographic footprint, shared client base and the considerable synergies that are expected, we believe Bancorp of New Jersey is a natural fit for ConnectOne and the transaction remains on target to close in early 2020.”  

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $48.9 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 6.1%, from the sequential second quarter of 2019, resulting primarily from a 14 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.44% from 3.30%.  Included in net interest income were purchase accounting adjustments of $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2019.  Excluding these purchase accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.33% for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.17% for the second quarter of 2019.  The net interest margin widened primarily due to improvements on both sides of the balance sheet. Loan portfolio yields increased due to an improved loan mix and higher spreads on new business, while funding costs declined due to solid growth in core deposits coupled with lower rates. In addition, an increase in prepayment penalties, largely a result of early payoffs of commercial real estate loans secured by multifamily properties, contributed approximately 4 basis-points to the increase. Noninterest income increased to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.  Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 were net losses on sale of securities available-for-sale of $0.3 million.  Excluding these losses, noninterest income increased $0.4 million from the sequential quarter.  This increase was primarily attributable to increases in gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.2 million, deposit loan and other income of $0.2 million and bank owned life insurance of $0.1 million, offset by $0.1 million decrease in net gains on equity securities.  At September 30, 2019 approximately $33 million in loans were classified as held-for-sale.  Management expects to sell these loans and record a gain in the fourth quarter.  Management expects to continue to originate a moderate amount of loans for sale as long as market conditions remain favorable.  

Noninterest expenses totaled $20.4 million for third quarter of 2019, $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.  Included in noninterest expenses for the third and second quarters of 2019 were merger-related expenses of $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively.  The current quarter included an FDIC assessment credit of $1.3 million while the second quarter of 2019 included a $1.0 million in loss on extinguishment of debt.  Excluding merger-related expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, and the effect of the aforementioned FDIC credit, noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019.  The increase was primarily attributable to increases in compensation expenses related to a larger staff and higher cash and equity-based compensation accruals.

Income tax expense was $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.  The effective tax rates for the third quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018 were 22.9%, 22.2% and 9.6%, respectively. Included in income tax expense for the third quarter of 2018 were benefits of $1.4 million resulting from Federal and NJ deferred tax asset adjustments.  The increase in the effective tax rate for the current quarter from the sequential quarter was primarily due to a higher proportion of taxable income.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses was $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to an increase in charge-offs, which totaled $0.9 million for the quarter.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $52.2 million at September 30, 2019, $51.9 million at December 31, 2018 and $53.0 million at September 30, 2018. Included in nonperforming assets were taxi medallion loans totaling $25.8 million at September 30, 2019, $28.0 million at December 31, 2018 and $28.5 million at September 30, 2018.  Nonperforming assets (including taxi medallion loans) as a percentage of total assets were 0.85% at September 30, 2019, 0.95% at December 31, 2018 and 0.99% at September 30, 2018.  Excluding the taxi medallion loans, nonaccrual loans were $25.5 million at September 30, 2019, $23.8 million at December 31, 2018 and $24.5 million at September 30, 2018, representing a ratio of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) to loans receivable of 0.50%, 0.53% and 0.55%, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-off (recoveries) ratio was 0.07% for the third quarter of 2019, 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and (0.01)% for the third quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.76%, 0.77%, and 0.78% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 151.9% as of September 30, 2019, 146.8% as of December 31, 2018 and 141.6% as of September 30, 2018.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

At September 30, 2019, the balance sheet reflected the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank.  The Company’s total assets were $6.2 billion, an increase of $699 million from December 31, 2018.  Total loans were $5.1 billion, an increase of $602 million from December 31, 2018.  Included in total loans were loans held-for-sale of $33.2 million.  The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $720 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $106 million from December 31, 2018. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank, which increased capital by $56 million, as well as increases in retained earnings of $43 million.  As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.21% and $15.60, respectively.  As of December 31, 2018, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.77% and $14.42, respectively. Tangible book value per share increased $0.59, or 3.9%, from the sequential quarter.  Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $168 million as of September 30, 2019 and $148 million and December 31, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures including an adjusted net income available to common shareholders. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends.  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.  Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 24, 2019 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 201-689-8471, access code 13695130. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.connectonebank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019 and ending on Thursday, October 31, 2019 by dialing 412-317-6671, access code 13695130.  An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.connectonebank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its 28 banking offices located in New York and New Jersey.   ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area and accounting principles and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

William S. Burns
Executive VP & CFO
201.816.4474; bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Thomas Walter, MWWPR
202.600.4532; twalter@mww.com

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands)
           
  September 30,   December 31,   September 30,
  2019   2018   2018
  (unaudited)       (unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 54,792     $ 39,161     $ 37,058  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   139,217       133,205       118,790  
Cash and cash equivalents   194,009       172,366       155,848  
           
Securities available-for-sale   425,849       412,034       410,039  
Equity securities   11,231       11,460       11,403  
           
Loans held-for-sale   33,245       -       270  
           
Loans receivable   5,110,471       4,541,092       4,462,487  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   38,771       34,954       34,749  
Net loans receivable   5,071,700       4,506,138       4,427,738  
           
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   27,946       31,136       32,486  
Bank premises and equipment, net   19,754       19,062       20,998  
Accrued interest receivable   21,024       18,214       17,690  
Bank owned life insurance   137,048       113,820       113,026  
Right of use operating lease assets   15,789       -       -  
Other real estate owned   907       -       -  
Goodwill   162,574       145,909       145,909  
Core deposit intangibles   5,800       1,737       1,881  
Other assets   34,393       30,216       31,353  
Total assets $ 6,161,269     $ 5,462,092     $ 5,368,641  
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 828,190     $ 768,584     $ 758,213  
Interest-bearing   3,923,044       3,323,508       3,230,552  
Total deposits   4,751,234       4,092,092       3,988,765  
Borrowings   512,456       600,001       629,979  
Operating lease liabilities   17,148       -       -  
Subordinated debentures (net of $1,353, $1,599 and $1,681 in debt issuance costs)   128,802       128,556       128,474  
Other liabilities   31,469       27,516       26,552  
Total liabilities   5,441,109       4,848,165       4,773,770  
           
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES          
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock   468,571       412,546       412,546  
Additional paid-in capital   20,450       15,542       14,625  
Retained earnings   254,159       211,345       195,101  
Treasury stock   (21,892 )     (16,717 )     (16,717 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,128 )     (8,789 )     (10,684 )
Total stockholders' equity   720,160       613,927       594,871  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,161,269     $ 5,462,092     $ 5,368,641  
           


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME              
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)              
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  09/30/19   09/30/18   09/30/19   09/30/18
Interest income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 66,796     $ 51,699     $ 190,646     $ 148,218  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:              
Taxable   1,916       2,154       7,431       6,191  
Tax-exempt   897       785       3,105       2,377  
Dividends   502       530       1,369       1,517  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   278       183       925       607  
Total interest income   70,389       55,351       203,476       158,910  
Interest expense              
Deposits   17,351       10,681       49,298       27,538  
Borrowings   4,632       4,708       15,290       14,318  
Total interest expense   21,983       15,389       64,588       41,856  
               
Net interest income   48,406       39,962       138,888       117,054  
Provision for loan losses   2,000       1,100       7,600       20,000  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   46,406       38,862       131,288       97,054  
               
Noninterest income              
Income on bank owned life insurance   915       751       2,570       2,300  
Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale   278       2       343       31  
Deposit, loan and other income   1,116       676       2,816       1,893  
Net gains (losses) on equity securities   79       (157 )     340       (325 )
Net losses on sales of securities available-for-sale   (279 )     -       (280 )     -  
Total noninterest income   2,109       1,272       5,789       3,899  
               
Noninterest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   12,449       10,181       36,254       29,596  
Occupancy and equipment   2,480       2,137       7,332       6,311  
FDIC insurance   (364 )     735       1,216       2,350  
Professional and consulting   1,499       891       4,078       2,439  
Marketing and advertising   473       192       1,080       736  
Data processing   1,058       1,102       3,352       3,341  
Merger expenses   191       375       8,084       399  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       1,047       -  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   340       145       1,068       483  
Other expenses   2,253       2,372       6,520       6,474  
Total noninterest expenses   20,379       18,130       70,031       52,129  
               
Income before income tax expense   28,136       22,004       67,046       48,824  
Income tax expense   6,440       2,102       14,434       7,144  
Net income $ 21,696     $ 19,902     $ 52,612     $ 41,680  
               
Earnings per common share:              
Basic $ 0.61     $ 0.62     $ 1.49     $ 1.30  
Diluted   0.61       0.61       1.48       1.29  
               
Dividends per common share $ 0.090     $ 0.075     $ 0.270     $ 0.225  
               

ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                
                   
  As of
  Sept. 30,   June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 6,161,269     $ 6,109,066     $ 6,048,976     $ 5,462,092     $ 5,368,641  
Loans receivable:                  
Commercial $ 1,079,071     $ 1,018,951     $ 1,012,930     $ 925,229     $ 886,212  
Commercial real estate   1,551,182       1,555,542       1,483,852       1,279,502       1,282,766  
Multifamily   1,513,216       1,589,340       1,608,613       1,562,195       1,504,134  
Commercial construction   647,261       602,213       548,039       465,389       494,206  
Residential   322,307       326,661       319,214       309,991       295,948  
Consumer   2,436       2,041       4,157       2,593       2,508  
Gross loans   5,115,473       5,094,748       4,976,805       4,544,899       4,465,774  
Unearned net origination fees   (5,002 )     (4,256 )     (4,154 )     (3,807 )     (3,287 )
Loans receivable   5,110,471       5,090,492       4,972,651       4,541,092       4,462,487  
Loans held-for-sale   33,245       -       368       -       270  
Total loans $ 5,143,716     $ 5,090,492     $ 4,973,019     $ 4,541,092     $ 4,462,757  
                   
Investment securities $ 437,080     $ 453,063     $ 528,103     $ 423,494     $ 421,442  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   168,374       168,714       162,747       147,646       147,791  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 828,190     $ 813,635     $ 833,090     $ 768,584     $ 758,213  
Time deposits   1,573,736       1,623,948       1,544,247       1,366,054       1,322,747  
Other interest-bearing deposits   2,349,308       2,203,560       2,216,661       1,957,454       1,907,805  
Total deposits $ 4,751,234     $ 4,641,143     $ 4,593,998     $ 4,092,092     $ 3,988,765  
                   
Borrowings $ 512,456     $ 597,317     $ 603,412     $ 600,001     $ 629,979  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   128,802       128,720       128,638       128,556       128,474  
Total stockholders' equity   720,160       699,224       682,395       613,927       594,871  
                   
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total assets $ 6,059,413     $ 6,001,669     $ 5,909,061     $ 5,261,493     $ 5,186,173  
Loans receivable:                  
Commercial $ 1,040,355     $ 1,024,617     $ 1,035,874     $ 896,032     $ 803,702  
Commercial real estate (including multifamily)   3,144,978       3,088,231       3,011,692       2,771,239       2,769,908  
Commercial construction   617,106       571,130       524,952       464,556       494,460  
Residential   325,188       322,517       335,574       304,954       294,758  
Consumer   3,525       3,252       3,397       4,292       3,205  
Gross loans   5,131,152       5,009,747       4,911,489       4,441,073       4,366,033  
Unearned net origination fees   (4,778 )     (4,463 )     (3,930 )     (3,340 )     (3,182 )
Loans receivable   5,126,374       5,005,284       4,907,559       4,437,733       4,362,851  
Loans held-for-sale   991       225       124       211       54  
Total loans $ 5,127,365     $ 5,005,509     $ 4,907,683     $ 4,437,944     $ 4,362,905  
                   
Investment securities $ 448,618     $ 513,814     $ 524,394     $ 421,316     $ 415,074  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   168,598       164,709       162,814       147,741       147,883  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 810,248     $ 800,856     $ 824,115     $ 775,824     $ 761,782  
Time deposits   1,598,378       1,551,014       1,515,249       1,329,743       1,296,165  
Other interest-bearing deposits   2,300,886       2,183,384       2,236,630       1,915,353       1,854,763  
Total deposits $ 4,709,512     $ 4,535,254     $ 4,575,994     $ 4,020,920     $ 3,912,710  
                   
Borrowings $ 467,230     $ 603,260     $ 486,687     $ 477,800     $ 531,251  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   128,747       128,666       128,585       128,502       128,420  
Total stockholders' equity   714,002       694,978       680,168       606,378       590,128  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30,   June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income $ 48,406     $ 45,530     $ 44,952     $ 40,161     $ 39,962  
Provision for loan losses   2,000       1,100       4,500       1,100       1,100  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   46,406       44,430       40,452       39,061       38,862  
Noninterest income                  
Income on bank owned life insurance   915       833       822       794       751  
Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale   278       46       19       30       2  
Deposit, loan and other income   1,116       914       786       691       676  
Net gains (losses) on equity securities   79       158       103       58       (157 )
Net (losses) gains on sales of securities available-for-sale   (279 )     (9 )     8       -       -  
Total noninterest income   2,109       1,942       1,738       1,573       1,272  
Noninterest expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits   12,449       11,822       11,983       9,988       10,181  
Occupancy and equipment   2,480       2,357       2,495       2,001       2,137  
FDIC insurance   (364 )     825       755       765       735  
Professional and consulting   1,499       1,370       1,209       1,129       891  
Marketing and advertising   473       397       210       244       192  
Data processing   1,058       1,139       1,155       1,080       1,102  
Merger expenses   191       331       7,562       936       375  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       1,047       -       -       -  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   340       364       364       144       145  
Other expenses   2,253       1,938       2,329       2,037       2,372  
Total noninterest expenses   20,379       21,590       28,062       18,324       18,130  
                   
Income before income tax expense   28,136       24,782       14,128       22,310       22,004  
Income tax expense   6,440       5,501       2,493       3,638       2,102  
Net income $ 21,696     $ 19,281     $ 11,635     $ 18,672     $ 19,902  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Earnings Excluding the Following Items:                  
Net income $ 21,696     $ 19,281     $ 11,635     $ 18,672     $ 19,902  
Merger expenses (after taxes)   134       274       5,597       739       297  
Loss on extinguishment of debt (after taxes)   -       732       -       -       -  
FDIC small bank assessment credit (after taxes)   (916 )     -       -       -       -  
Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale (after taxes)   195       2       (6 )     -       -  
Net (gains) losses on equity securities (after taxes)   (53 )     (110 )     (74 )     (40 )     110  
Deferred tax valuation charge/adjustment   -       -       -       -       (1,408 )
Tax benefit on employee share-based awards (ASU 2016-09)   -       -       (20 )     (223 )     (297 )
Net income-adjusted $ 21,056     $ 20,179     $ 17,132     $ 19,148     $ 18,604  
                   
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   35,262,565       35,397,362       35,309,503       32,378,739       32,319,060  
                   
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.61     $ 0.54     $ 0.33     $ 0.58     $ 0.61  
Diluted EPS-adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1)   0.60       0.57       0.49       0.59       0.58  
                   
Return on Assets Measures                  
Net income-adjusted $ 21,056     $ 20,179     $ 17,132     $ 19,148     $ 18,604  
                   
Average assets $ 6,059,413     $ 6,001,669     $ 5,909,061     $ 5,261,493     $ 5,186,173  
Less: average intangible assets   (168,598 )     (164,709 )     (162,814 )     (147,741 )     (147,883 )
Average tangible assets $ 5,890,815     $ 5,836,960     $ 5,746,247     $ 5,113,752     $ 5,038,290  
Return on avg. assets (GAAP)   1.42 %     1.29 %     0.80 %     1.41 %     1.52 %
Return on avg. assets-adjusted (non-GAAP) (2)   1.38       1.35       1.18       1.44       1.42  
_______________                  
(1) Represents adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.            
(2) Adjusted net income divided by average assets.                  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30,   June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)
Net income-adjusted $ 21,056     $ 20,179     $ 17,132     $ 19,148     $ 18,604  
                   
Average common equity $ 714,002     $ 694,978     $ 680,168     $ 606,378     $ 590,128  
Less: average intangible assets   (168,598 )     (164,709 )     (162,814 )     (147,741 )     (147,883 )
Average tangible common equity $ 545,404     $ 530,269     $ 517,354     $ 458,637     $ 442,245  
                   
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)   12.06 %     11.13 %     6.94 %     12.22 %     13.38 %
Return on avg. common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (3)   11.70       11.65       10.22       12.53       12.51  
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (4)   15.96       14.78       9.33       16.24       17.95  
Return on avg. tangible common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (5)   15.49       15.46       13.63       16.65       16.78  
                   
Efficiency Measures                  
Total noninterest expenses $ 20,379     $ 21,590     $ 28,062     $ 18,324     $ 18,130  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (340 )     (364 )     (364 )     (144 )     (145 )
Merger expenses   (191 )     (331 )     (7,562 )     (936 )     (375 )
FDIC small bank assessment credit   1,310       -       -       -       -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       (1,047 )     -       -       -  
Foreclosed property expense   (90 )     -       1       (8 )     (196 )
Operating noninterest expense $ 21,068     $ 19,848     $ 20,137     $ 17,236     $ 17,414  
                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 48,918     $ 46,092     $ 45,523     $ 40,678     $ 40,444  
Noninterest income   2,109       1,942       1,738       1,573       1,272  
Net (gains) losses on equity securities   (79 )     (158 )     (103 )     (58 )     157  
Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale   279       9       (8 )     -       -  
Operating revenue $ 51,227     $ 47,885     $ 47,150     $ 42,193     $ 41,873  
                   
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (6)   41.1 %     41.4 %     42.7 %     40.9 %     41.6 %
                   
Net Interest Margin                  
Average interest-earning assets $ 5,649,058     $ 5,607,086     $ 5,522,934     $ 4,941,425     $ 4,856,678  
                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 48,918     $ 46,092     $ 45,523     $ 40,678     $ 40,444  
Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks   (1,566 )     (1,742 )     (1,233 )     (148 )     (195 )
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 47,352     $ 44,350     $ 44,290     $ 40,530     $ 40,249  
                   
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.44 %     3.30 %     3.34 %     3.27 %     3.30 %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (7)   3.33       3.17       3.25       3.25       3.29  
_______________                  
(3) Adjusted net income divided by average common equity.                  
(4) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.
(5) Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.        
(6) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.                  
(7) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks.            
                   
  As of
  Sept. 30,   June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Common equity $ 720,160     $ 699,224     $ 682,395     $ 613,927     $ 594,871  
Less: intangible assets   (168,374 )     (168,714 )     (162,747 )     (147,646 )     (147,791 )
Tangible common equity $ 551,786     $ 530,510     $ 519,648     $ 466,281     $ 447,080  
                   
Total assets $ 6,161,269     $ 6,109,066     $ 6,048,976     $ 5,462,092     $ 5,368,641  
Less: intangible assets   (168,374 )     (168,714 )     (162,747 )     (147,646 )     (147,791 )
Tangible assets $ 5,992,895     $ 5,940,352     $ 5,886,229     $ 5,314,446     $ 5,220,850  
                   
Common shares outstanding   35,364,845       35,352,866       35,443,933       32,328,542       32,238,264  
                   
Common equity ratio (GAAP)   11.69 %     11.45 %     11.28 %     11.24 %     11.08 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8)   9.21       8.93       8.83       8.77       8.56  
                   
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                  
Leverage ratio   9.39 %     9.14 %     9.12 %     9.34 %     9.15 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   9.78       9.65       9.68       9.75       9.50  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   9.87       9.74       9.77       9.86       9.61  
Risk-based total capital ratio   12.80       12.72       12.79       13.15       12.94  
                   
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                  
Leverage ratio   10.56 %     10.42 %     10.43 %     10.78 %     10.64 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   10.68       11.12       11.17       11.37       11.18  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   11.23       11.12       11.17       11.37       11.18  
Risk-based total capital ratio   11.23       12.40       12.46       12.75       12.57  
                   
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 20.36     $ 19.78     $ 19.25     $ 18.99     $ 18.45  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9)   15.60       15.01       14.66       14.42       13.87  
                   
Net Loan Charge-Off (Recoveries) Detail                  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) :                  
Charge-offs $ 964     $ 406     $ 2,676     $ 920     $ 6  
Recoveries   (37 )     (146 )     (80 )     (25 )     (61 )
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 927     $ 260     $ 2,596     $ 895     $ (55 )
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)   0.07 %     0.02 %     0.21 %     0.08 %     (0.01 )%
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual taxi medallion loans $ 25,802     $ 26,498     $ 27,287     $ 28,043     $ 28,482  
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans)   25,519       23,419       20,393       23,812       24,533  
Other real estate owned   907       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 52,228     $ 49,917     $ 47,680     $ 51,855     $ 53,015  
                   
Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 19,681     $ 16,332     $ 8,191     $ 11,165     $ 11,243  
                   
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 38,771     $ 37,698     $ 36,858     $ 34,954     $ 34,749  
                   
Loans receivable $ 5,110,471     $ 5,090,492     $ 4,972,651     $ 4,541,092     $ 4,462,487  
Less: taxi medallion loans   27,353       28,054       28,911       28,043       28,482  
Loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) $ 5,083,118     $ 5,062,438     $ 4,943,740     $ 4,513,049     $ 4,434,005  
                   
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) as a % of loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans)   0.50 %     0.46 %     0.41 %     0.53 %     0.55 %
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable   1.00       0.98       0.96       1.14       1.19  
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.85       0.82       0.79       0.95       0.99  
ALLL as a % of loans receivable   0.76       0.74       0.74       0.77       0.78  
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans)   151.9       161.0       180.7       146.8       141.6  
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans   75.5       75.5       77.3       67.4       65.5  
_______________                  
(8) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.                  
(9) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.              
                   



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                            
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                            
(dollars in thousands)    
  For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018  
  Average         Average         Average      
Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (8)   Balance Interest Rate (8)   Balance Interest Rate (8)
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 445,492   $ 3,053   2.72 %   $ 515,022   $ 3,941   3.07 %   $ 423,566   $ 3,147   2.95 %
Total loans (2) (3) (4)   5,127,365     67,068   5.19       5,005,509     63,799   5.11       4,362,905     51,973   4.73  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks   50,289     278   2.19       54,619     290   2.13       42,164     183   1.72  
Restricted investment in bank stock   25,912     502   7.69       31,936     410   5.15       28,043     530   7.50  
Total interest-earning assets   5,649,058     70,901   4.98       5,607,086     68,440   4.90       4,856,678     55,833   4.56  
Allowance for loan losses   (37,704 )           (37,390 )           (33,943 )      
Noninterest-earning assets   448,059             431,973             363,438        
Total assets $ 6,059,413           $ 6,001,669           $ 5,186,173        
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
 Time deposits $ 1,598,378     9,934   2.47     $ 1,551,014     9,366   2.42     $ 1,296,165     6,477   1.98  
 Other interest-bearing deposits   2,300,886     7,416   1.28       2,183,384     7,230   1.33       1,854,763     4,204   0.90  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,899,264     17,350   1.77       3,734,398     16,596   1.78       3,150,928     10,681   1.34  
                             
Borrowings   467,230     2,754   2.34       603,260     3,870   2.57       531,251     2,839   2.12  
Subordinated debentures (5)   128,747     1,843   5.68       128,666     1,845   5.75       128,420     1,831   5.66  
Capital lease obligation   2,393     36   5.97       2,436     37   6.09       2,554     38   5.90  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,497,634     21,983   1.94       4,468,760     22,348   2.01       3,813,153     15,389   1.60  
                             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   810,247             800,856             761,782        
Other liabilities   37,530             37,075             21,110        
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   847,777             837,931             782,892        
Stockholders' equity   714,002             694,978             590,128        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,059,413           $ 6,001,669           $ 5,186,173        
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     48,918             46,092             40,444      
Net interest spread (6)     3.04 %       2.89 %       2.96 %
                             
Net interest margin (7)     3.44 %       3.30 %       3.30 %
                             
Tax equivalent adjustment     (512 )           (562 )           (482 )    
Net interest income   $ 48,406           $ 45,530           $ 39,962      
                             

_______________
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost and includes equity securities.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Includes loan fee income.
(4) Loans include loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans.
(5) Average balances are net of debt issuance costs of $1,407, $1,489, and $1,735 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Amortization expense related to debt issuance costs included in interest expense was $82, $82 and $82 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.
(6) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(7) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(8) Rates are annualized.

