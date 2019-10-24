ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.61 for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $0.57 in the second quarter of 2019 and $0.61 in the third quarter of 2018.



Adjusted net income amounted to $21.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019; $20.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019; and $18.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income excludes $0.1 million, $0.3 million, and $0.3 million in after-tax merger-related expenses for the third quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018, respectively. In addition, adjusted net income excludes $0.9 million in after-tax FDIC small bank assessment credits for the third quarter 2019. Adjusted net income for the second quarter 2019 also excludes an after-tax $0.7 million charge on the prepayment of higher-cost borrowings. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results, highlighted by record quarterly earnings, meaningful margin expansion and increases in noninterest income, as we continued to drive value during a challenging interest rate and operating environment. We once again delivered solid deposit and loan growth and maintained our strong performance metrics. Average total deposits increased sequentially by $174 million, or 15.4%, on an annualized basis; while average total loans increased by $122 million, or 9.7%, on an annualized basis. Our net interest margin widened by approximately 15 basis points, both on a GAAP and on an adjusted basis, while most of the industry experienced margin contraction. The widening resulted from core growth, improved balance sheet mix and pricing discipline. Return on assets exceeded 1.4% and return on tangible common equity was 16%. Meanwhile, our efficiency ratio remained among the best in the industry at 41.1% and tangible book value per share increased by more than 50 cents during the quarter to $15.60. Tangible book value per share has increased by 12.4% over the past year.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “In addition to our record third quarter financial performance, we are pleased with the groundwork we're laying for the continued long-term success of the business. Our outlook for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 is extremely positive and we remain well-positioned to capitalize on meaningful growth opportunities throughout our New York and New Jersey metropolitan target market. I’m equally excited about our recently announced in-market acquisition of Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. This is a financially savvy, accretive acquisition with strong economics to enhance our powerful franchise. Given its commercial business focus, overlapping geographic footprint, shared client base and the considerable synergies that are expected, we believe Bancorp of New Jersey is a natural fit for ConnectOne and the transaction remains on target to close in early 2020.”

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $48.9 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 6.1%, from the sequential second quarter of 2019, resulting primarily from a 14 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.44% from 3.30%. Included in net interest income were purchase accounting adjustments of $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2019. Excluding these purchase accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.33% for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.17% for the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin widened primarily due to improvements on both sides of the balance sheet. Loan portfolio yields increased due to an improved loan mix and higher spreads on new business, while funding costs declined due to solid growth in core deposits coupled with lower rates. In addition, an increase in prepayment penalties, largely a result of early payoffs of commercial real estate loans secured by multifamily properties, contributed approximately 4 basis-points to the increase. Noninterest income increased to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 were net losses on sale of securities available-for-sale of $0.3 million. Excluding these losses, noninterest income increased $0.4 million from the sequential quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.2 million, deposit loan and other income of $0.2 million and bank owned life insurance of $0.1 million, offset by $0.1 million decrease in net gains on equity securities. At September 30, 2019 approximately $33 million in loans were classified as held-for-sale. Management expects to sell these loans and record a gain in the fourth quarter. Management expects to continue to originate a moderate amount of loans for sale as long as market conditions remain favorable.

Noninterest expenses totaled $20.4 million for third quarter of 2019, $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. Included in noninterest expenses for the third and second quarters of 2019 were merger-related expenses of $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The current quarter included an FDIC assessment credit of $1.3 million while the second quarter of 2019 included a $1.0 million in loss on extinguishment of debt. Excluding merger-related expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, and the effect of the aforementioned FDIC credit, noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in compensation expenses related to a larger staff and higher cash and equity-based compensation accruals.

Income tax expense was $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates for the third quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018 were 22.9%, 22.2% and 9.6%, respectively. Included in income tax expense for the third quarter of 2018 were benefits of $1.4 million resulting from Federal and NJ deferred tax asset adjustments. The increase in the effective tax rate for the current quarter from the sequential quarter was primarily due to a higher proportion of taxable income.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses was $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to an increase in charge-offs, which totaled $0.9 million for the quarter.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $52.2 million at September 30, 2019, $51.9 million at December 31, 2018 and $53.0 million at September 30, 2018. Included in nonperforming assets were taxi medallion loans totaling $25.8 million at September 30, 2019, $28.0 million at December 31, 2018 and $28.5 million at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets (including taxi medallion loans) as a percentage of total assets were 0.85% at September 30, 2019, 0.95% at December 31, 2018 and 0.99% at September 30, 2018. Excluding the taxi medallion loans, nonaccrual loans were $25.5 million at September 30, 2019, $23.8 million at December 31, 2018 and $24.5 million at September 30, 2018, representing a ratio of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) to loans receivable of 0.50%, 0.53% and 0.55%, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-off (recoveries) ratio was 0.07% for the third quarter of 2019, 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and (0.01)% for the third quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.76%, 0.77%, and 0.78% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 151.9% as of September 30, 2019, 146.8% as of December 31, 2018 and 141.6% as of September 30, 2018.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

At September 30, 2019, the balance sheet reflected the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank. The Company’s total assets were $6.2 billion, an increase of $699 million from December 31, 2018. Total loans were $5.1 billion, an increase of $602 million from December 31, 2018. Included in total loans were loans held-for-sale of $33.2 million. The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $720 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $106 million from December 31, 2018. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank, which increased capital by $56 million, as well as increases in retained earnings of $43 million. As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.21% and $15.60, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.77% and $14.42, respectively. Tangible book value per share increased $0.59, or 3.9%, from the sequential quarter. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $168 million as of September 30, 2019 and $148 million and December 31, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures including an adjusted net income available to common shareholders. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its 28 banking offices located in New York and New Jersey. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area and accounting principles and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 54,792 $ 39,161 $ 37,058 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 139,217 133,205 118,790 Cash and cash equivalents 194,009 172,366 155,848 Securities available-for-sale 425,849 412,034 410,039 Equity securities 11,231 11,460 11,403 Loans held-for-sale 33,245 - 270 Loans receivable 5,110,471 4,541,092 4,462,487 Less: Allowance for loan losses 38,771 34,954 34,749 Net loans receivable 5,071,700 4,506,138 4,427,738 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 27,946 31,136 32,486 Bank premises and equipment, net 19,754 19,062 20,998 Accrued interest receivable 21,024 18,214 17,690 Bank owned life insurance 137,048 113,820 113,026 Right of use operating lease assets 15,789 - - Other real estate owned 907 - - Goodwill 162,574 145,909 145,909 Core deposit intangibles 5,800 1,737 1,881 Other assets 34,393 30,216 31,353 Total assets $ 6,161,269 $ 5,462,092 $ 5,368,641 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 828,190 $ 768,584 $ 758,213 Interest-bearing 3,923,044 3,323,508 3,230,552 Total deposits 4,751,234 4,092,092 3,988,765 Borrowings 512,456 600,001 629,979 Operating lease liabilities 17,148 - - Subordinated debentures (net of $1,353, $1,599 and $1,681 in debt issuance costs) 128,802 128,556 128,474 Other liabilities 31,469 27,516 26,552 Total liabilities 5,441,109 4,848,165 4,773,770 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 468,571 412,546 412,546 Additional paid-in capital 20,450 15,542 14,625 Retained earnings 254,159 211,345 195,101 Treasury stock (21,892 ) (16,717 ) (16,717 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,128 ) (8,789 ) (10,684 ) Total stockholders' equity 720,160 613,927 594,871 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,161,269 $ 5,462,092 $ 5,368,641





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 09/30/19 09/30/18 09/30/19 09/30/18 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 66,796 $ 51,699 $ 190,646 $ 148,218 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,916 2,154 7,431 6,191 Tax-exempt 897 785 3,105 2,377 Dividends 502 530 1,369 1,517 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 278 183 925 607 Total interest income 70,389 55,351 203,476 158,910 Interest expense Deposits 17,351 10,681 49,298 27,538 Borrowings 4,632 4,708 15,290 14,318 Total interest expense 21,983 15,389 64,588 41,856 Net interest income 48,406 39,962 138,888 117,054 Provision for loan losses 2,000 1,100 7,600 20,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,406 38,862 131,288 97,054 Noninterest income Income on bank owned life insurance 915 751 2,570 2,300 Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale 278 2 343 31 Deposit, loan and other income 1,116 676 2,816 1,893 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 79 (157 ) 340 (325 ) Net losses on sales of securities available-for-sale (279 ) - (280 ) - Total noninterest income 2,109 1,272 5,789 3,899 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,449 10,181 36,254 29,596 Occupancy and equipment 2,480 2,137 7,332 6,311 FDIC insurance (364 ) 735 1,216 2,350 Professional and consulting 1,499 891 4,078 2,439 Marketing and advertising 473 192 1,080 736 Data processing 1,058 1,102 3,352 3,341 Merger expenses 191 375 8,084 399 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,047 - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 340 145 1,068 483 Other expenses 2,253 2,372 6,520 6,474 Total noninterest expenses 20,379 18,130 70,031 52,129 Income before income tax expense 28,136 22,004 67,046 48,824 Income tax expense 6,440 2,102 14,434 7,144 Net income $ 21,696 $ 19,902 $ 52,612 $ 41,680 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 1.49 $ 1.30 Diluted 0.61 0.61 1.48 1.29 Dividends per common share $ 0.090 $ 0.075 $ 0.270 $ 0.225

ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 6,161,269 $ 6,109,066 $ 6,048,976 $ 5,462,092 $ 5,368,641 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,079,071 $ 1,018,951 $ 1,012,930 $ 925,229 $ 886,212 Commercial real estate 1,551,182 1,555,542 1,483,852 1,279,502 1,282,766 Multifamily 1,513,216 1,589,340 1,608,613 1,562,195 1,504,134 Commercial construction 647,261 602,213 548,039 465,389 494,206 Residential 322,307 326,661 319,214 309,991 295,948 Consumer 2,436 2,041 4,157 2,593 2,508 Gross loans 5,115,473 5,094,748 4,976,805 4,544,899 4,465,774 Unearned net origination fees (5,002 ) (4,256 ) (4,154 ) (3,807 ) (3,287 ) Loans receivable 5,110,471 5,090,492 4,972,651 4,541,092 4,462,487 Loans held-for-sale 33,245 - 368 - 270 Total loans $ 5,143,716 $ 5,090,492 $ 4,973,019 $ 4,541,092 $ 4,462,757 Investment securities $ 437,080 $ 453,063 $ 528,103 $ 423,494 $ 421,442 Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,374 168,714 162,747 147,646 147,791 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 828,190 $ 813,635 $ 833,090 $ 768,584 $ 758,213 Time deposits 1,573,736 1,623,948 1,544,247 1,366,054 1,322,747 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,349,308 2,203,560 2,216,661 1,957,454 1,907,805 Total deposits $ 4,751,234 $ 4,641,143 $ 4,593,998 $ 4,092,092 $ 3,988,765 Borrowings $ 512,456 $ 597,317 $ 603,412 $ 600,001 $ 629,979 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 128,802 128,720 128,638 128,556 128,474 Total stockholders' equity 720,160 699,224 682,395 613,927 594,871 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 6,059,413 $ 6,001,669 $ 5,909,061 $ 5,261,493 $ 5,186,173 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,040,355 $ 1,024,617 $ 1,035,874 $ 896,032 $ 803,702 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 3,144,978 3,088,231 3,011,692 2,771,239 2,769,908 Commercial construction 617,106 571,130 524,952 464,556 494,460 Residential 325,188 322,517 335,574 304,954 294,758 Consumer 3,525 3,252 3,397 4,292 3,205 Gross loans 5,131,152 5,009,747 4,911,489 4,441,073 4,366,033 Unearned net origination fees (4,778 ) (4,463 ) (3,930 ) (3,340 ) (3,182 ) Loans receivable 5,126,374 5,005,284 4,907,559 4,437,733 4,362,851 Loans held-for-sale 991 225 124 211 54 Total loans $ 5,127,365 $ 5,005,509 $ 4,907,683 $ 4,437,944 $ 4,362,905 Investment securities $ 448,618 $ 513,814 $ 524,394 $ 421,316 $ 415,074 Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,598 164,709 162,814 147,741 147,883 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 810,248 $ 800,856 $ 824,115 $ 775,824 $ 761,782 Time deposits 1,598,378 1,551,014 1,515,249 1,329,743 1,296,165 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,300,886 2,183,384 2,236,630 1,915,353 1,854,763 Total deposits $ 4,709,512 $ 4,535,254 $ 4,575,994 $ 4,020,920 $ 3,912,710 Borrowings $ 467,230 $ 603,260 $ 486,687 $ 477,800 $ 531,251 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 128,747 128,666 128,585 128,502 128,420 Total stockholders' equity 714,002 694,978 680,168 606,378 590,128 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Net interest income $ 48,406 $ 45,530 $ 44,952 $ 40,161 $ 39,962 Provision for loan losses 2,000 1,100 4,500 1,100 1,100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,406 44,430 40,452 39,061 38,862 Noninterest income Income on bank owned life insurance 915 833 822 794 751 Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale 278 46 19 30 2 Deposit, loan and other income 1,116 914 786 691 676 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 79 158 103 58 (157 ) Net (losses) gains on sales of securities available-for-sale (279 ) (9 ) 8 - - Total noninterest income 2,109 1,942 1,738 1,573 1,272 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,449 11,822 11,983 9,988 10,181 Occupancy and equipment 2,480 2,357 2,495 2,001 2,137 FDIC insurance (364 ) 825 755 765 735 Professional and consulting 1,499 1,370 1,209 1,129 891 Marketing and advertising 473 397 210 244 192 Data processing 1,058 1,139 1,155 1,080 1,102 Merger expenses 191 331 7,562 936 375 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,047 - - - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 340 364 364 144 145 Other expenses 2,253 1,938 2,329 2,037 2,372 Total noninterest expenses 20,379 21,590 28,062 18,324 18,130 Income before income tax expense 28,136 24,782 14,128 22,310 22,004 Income tax expense 6,440 5,501 2,493 3,638 2,102 Net income $ 21,696 $ 19,281 $ 11,635 $ 18,672 $ 19,902 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Earnings Excluding the Following Items: Net income $ 21,696 $ 19,281 $ 11,635 $ 18,672 $ 19,902 Merger expenses (after taxes) 134 274 5,597 739 297 Loss on extinguishment of debt (after taxes) - 732 - - - FDIC small bank assessment credit (after taxes) (916 ) - - - - Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale (after taxes) 195 2 (6 ) - - Net (gains) losses on equity securities (after taxes) (53 ) (110 ) (74 ) (40 ) 110 Deferred tax valuation charge/adjustment - - - - (1,408 ) Tax benefit on employee share-based awards (ASU 2016-09) - - (20 ) (223 ) (297 ) Net income-adjusted $ 21,056 $ 20,179 $ 17,132 $ 19,148 $ 18,604 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 35,262,565 35,397,362 35,309,503 32,378,739 32,319,060 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.61 $ 0.54 $ 0.33 $ 0.58 $ 0.61 Diluted EPS-adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 0.60 0.57 0.49 0.59 0.58 Return on Assets Measures Net income-adjusted $ 21,056 $ 20,179 $ 17,132 $ 19,148 $ 18,604 Average assets $ 6,059,413 $ 6,001,669 $ 5,909,061 $ 5,261,493 $ 5,186,173 Less: average intangible assets (168,598 ) (164,709 ) (162,814 ) (147,741 ) (147,883 ) Average tangible assets $ 5,890,815 $ 5,836,960 $ 5,746,247 $ 5,113,752 $ 5,038,290 Return on avg. assets (GAAP) 1.42 % 1.29 % 0.80 % 1.41 % 1.52 % Return on avg. assets-adjusted (non-GAAP) (2) 1.38 1.35 1.18 1.44 1.42 _______________ (1) Represents adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. (2) Adjusted net income divided by average assets. Three Months Ended Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) Net income-adjusted $ 21,056 $ 20,179 $ 17,132 $ 19,148 $ 18,604 Average common equity $ 714,002 $ 694,978 $ 680,168 $ 606,378 $ 590,128 Less: average intangible assets (168,598 ) (164,709 ) (162,814 ) (147,741 ) (147,883 ) Average tangible common equity $ 545,404 $ 530,269 $ 517,354 $ 458,637 $ 442,245 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 12.06 % 11.13 % 6.94 % 12.22 % 13.38 % Return on avg. common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (3) 11.70 11.65 10.22 12.53 12.51 Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (4) 15.96 14.78 9.33 16.24 17.95 Return on avg. tangible common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (5) 15.49 15.46 13.63 16.65 16.78 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 20,379 $ 21,590 $ 28,062 $ 18,324 $ 18,130 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (340 ) (364 ) (364 ) (144 ) (145 ) Merger expenses (191 ) (331 ) (7,562 ) (936 ) (375 ) FDIC small bank assessment credit 1,310 - - - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - (1,047 ) - - - Foreclosed property expense (90 ) - 1 (8 ) (196 ) Operating noninterest expense $ 21,068 $ 19,848 $ 20,137 $ 17,236 $ 17,414 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 48,918 $ 46,092 $ 45,523 $ 40,678 $ 40,444 Noninterest income 2,109 1,942 1,738 1,573 1,272 Net (gains) losses on equity securities (79 ) (158 ) (103 ) (58 ) 157 Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale 279 9 (8 ) - - Operating revenue $ 51,227 $ 47,885 $ 47,150 $ 42,193 $ 41,873 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (6) 41.1 % 41.4 % 42.7 % 40.9 % 41.6 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 5,649,058 $ 5,607,086 $ 5,522,934 $ 4,941,425 $ 4,856,678 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 48,918 $ 46,092 $ 45,523 $ 40,678 $ 40,444 Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (1,566 ) (1,742 ) (1,233 ) (148 ) (195 ) Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 47,352 $ 44,350 $ 44,290 $ 40,530 $ 40,249 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.44 % 3.30 % 3.34 % 3.27 % 3.30 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (7) 3.33 3.17 3.25 3.25 3.29 _______________ (3) Adjusted net income divided by average common equity. (4) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity. (5) Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity. (6) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue. (7) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks. As of Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Common equity $ 720,160 $ 699,224 $ 682,395 $ 613,927 $ 594,871 Less: intangible assets (168,374 ) (168,714 ) (162,747 ) (147,646 ) (147,791 ) Tangible common equity $ 551,786 $ 530,510 $ 519,648 $ 466,281 $ 447,080 Total assets $ 6,161,269 $ 6,109,066 $ 6,048,976 $ 5,462,092 $ 5,368,641 Less: intangible assets (168,374 ) (168,714 ) (162,747 ) (147,646 ) (147,791 ) Tangible assets $ 5,992,895 $ 5,940,352 $ 5,886,229 $ 5,314,446 $ 5,220,850 Common shares outstanding 35,364,845 35,352,866 35,443,933 32,328,542 32,238,264 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.69 % 11.45 % 11.28 % 11.24 % 11.08 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8) 9.21 8.93 8.83 8.77 8.56 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 9.39 % 9.14 % 9.12 % 9.34 % 9.15 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 9.78 9.65 9.68 9.75 9.50 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 9.87 9.74 9.77 9.86 9.61 Risk-based total capital ratio 12.80 12.72 12.79 13.15 12.94 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 10.56 % 10.42 % 10.43 % 10.78 % 10.64 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.68 11.12 11.17 11.37 11.18 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.23 11.12 11.17 11.37 11.18 Risk-based total capital ratio 11.23 12.40 12.46 12.75 12.57 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 20.36 $ 19.78 $ 19.25 $ 18.99 $ 18.45 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 15.60 15.01 14.66 14.42 13.87 Net Loan Charge-Off (Recoveries) Detail Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) : Charge-offs $ 964 $ 406 $ 2,676 $ 920 $ 6 Recoveries (37 ) (146 ) (80 ) (25 ) (61 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 927 $ 260 $ 2,596 $ 895 $ (55 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.21 % 0.08 % (0.01 )% Asset Quality Nonaccrual taxi medallion loans $ 25,802 $ 26,498 $ 27,287 $ 28,043 $ 28,482 Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 25,519 23,419 20,393 23,812 24,533 Other real estate owned 907 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 52,228 $ 49,917 $ 47,680 $ 51,855 $ 53,015 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 19,681 $ 16,332 $ 8,191 $ 11,165 $ 11,243 Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 38,771 $ 37,698 $ 36,858 $ 34,954 $ 34,749 Loans receivable $ 5,110,471 $ 5,090,492 $ 4,972,651 $ 4,541,092 $ 4,462,487 Less: taxi medallion loans 27,353 28,054 28,911 28,043 28,482 Loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) $ 5,083,118 $ 5,062,438 $ 4,943,740 $ 4,513,049 $ 4,434,005 Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) as a % of loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) 0.50 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.53 % 0.55 % Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 1.00 0.98 0.96 1.14 1.19 Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.85 0.82 0.79 0.95 0.99 ALLL as a % of loans receivable 0.76 0.74 0.74 0.77 0.78 ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 151.9 161.0 180.7 146.8 141.6 ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans 75.5 75.5 77.3 67.4 65.5 _______________ (8) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (9) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.







CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Average Average Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (8) Balance Interest Rate (8) Balance Interest Rate (8) Investment securities (1) (2) $ 445,492 $ 3,053 2.72 % $ 515,022 $ 3,941 3.07 % $ 423,566 $ 3,147 2.95 % Total loans (2) (3) (4) 5,127,365 67,068 5.19 5,005,509 63,799 5.11 4,362,905 51,973 4.73 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 50,289 278 2.19 54,619 290 2.13 42,164 183 1.72 Restricted investment in bank stock 25,912 502 7.69 31,936 410 5.15 28,043 530 7.50 Total interest-earning assets 5,649,058 70,901 4.98 5,607,086 68,440 4.90 4,856,678 55,833 4.56 Allowance for loan losses (37,704 ) (37,390 ) (33,943 ) Noninterest-earning assets 448,059 431,973 363,438 Total assets $ 6,059,413 $ 6,001,669 $ 5,186,173 Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits $ 1,598,378 9,934 2.47 $ 1,551,014 9,366 2.42 $ 1,296,165 6,477 1.98 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,300,886 7,416 1.28 2,183,384 7,230 1.33 1,854,763 4,204 0.90 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,899,264 17,350 1.77 3,734,398 16,596 1.78 3,150,928 10,681 1.34 Borrowings 467,230 2,754 2.34 603,260 3,870 2.57 531,251 2,839 2.12 Subordinated debentures (5) 128,747 1,843 5.68 128,666 1,845 5.75 128,420 1,831 5.66 Capital lease obligation 2,393 36 5.97 2,436 37 6.09 2,554 38 5.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,497,634 21,983 1.94 4,468,760 22,348 2.01 3,813,153 15,389 1.60 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 810,247 800,856 761,782 Other liabilities 37,530 37,075 21,110 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 847,777 837,931 782,892 Stockholders' equity 714,002 694,978 590,128 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,059,413 $ 6,001,669 $ 5,186,173 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 48,918 46,092 40,444 Net interest spread (6) 3.04 % 2.89 % 2.96 % Net interest margin (7) 3.44 % 3.30 % 3.30 % Tax equivalent adjustment (512 ) (562 ) (482 ) Net interest income $ 48,406 $ 45,530 $ 39,962

_______________

(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost and includes equity securities.

(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(3) Includes loan fee income.

(4) Loans include loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans.

(5) Average balances are net of debt issuance costs of $1,407, $1,489, and $1,735 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Amortization expense related to debt issuance costs included in interest expense was $82, $82 and $82 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

(6) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.

(7) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(8) Rates are annualized.



