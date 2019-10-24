Teekay Group to Host Rescheduled Investor Day and Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP), and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) announced today that they will host its rescheduled investor and analyst meeting during the morning of Thursday, November 14, 2019 in New York City. In addition, the Teekay Group plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.



For those attending the Investor Day event in person, registration will open at 8:00 am Eastern Time, or register online, with presentations from the Senior Leadership of Teekay, Teekay LNG and Teekay Tankers commencing at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to the public in advance of the event on Teekay’s website. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A recording of the webcast will be archived at the same website following the live presentations.

For more information about the event or to RSVP, please contact:

Alex Stern

The IGB Group

Tel: +1 (212) 477-8439

Email: astern@igbir.com

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services and also provides offshore oil production. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), the world’s third largest independent owner and operator of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $12 billion, comprised of approximately 150 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With 12 operating offices around the world and approximately 5,700 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including two newbuildings), 22 mid-size LPG carriers and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently owns a fleet of 56 double-hull tankers (including 30 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers, nine Long Range 2 (LR2) product tankers), and three ship-to-ship support vessels, and also has eight contracted time charter-in vessels. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. The Company also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com



