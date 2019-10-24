PIPS Technology™ to Showcase Law Enforcement Solutions at IACP Annual Conference and Expo 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIPS Technology™ (“PIPS”), a Neology business, and leading technology provider of detection innovation solutions, are exhibiting their latest solutions at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2019 Conference in Chicago between October 26 - 29.



“Find the Answers to Tomorrow’s Challenges” is the theme for the IACP event which is being embraced by PIPS as it showcases its latest solutions, including the recent developments of the “MANTIS 4-D” platform, aimed at helping Law Enforcement investigators to find the vehicles of interest with the latest in Artificial Intelligence technology. “MANTIS 4-D” is proven to significantly reduce search time spent by investigators and analysts by as much as 90% while increasing the probability of successful outcomes by more than 25%. Coupling this new capability with the rich experience and associated technology from the PIPS portfolio, including the latest in AI-driven OCR/ALPR detection capabilities, is providing Law Enforcement agencies across the globe with brand new, and exciting, operational capabilities.

PIPS will be demonstrating the latest developments of its BOSS platform which is used as a Force Multiplier through the coupling of AI with PIPS’ superb underlying product suite, all of which has been completely refreshed in the last 12 months. This provides greater usability, end user accessibility and operational efficiency in the effort to combat crime around the world.

Returning to IACP for the 2nd year, following its successful launch at IACP 2018 is the PIPS “IRIS” Multi-lane Fixed ALPR solution which brings superb optical performance, enhance recognition performance and high speed read capabilities within a single enclosure. IRIS builds upon the expertise of the PIPS’ Fixed Camera portfolio and has already been widely used in numerous scenarios for Law Enforcement and Border Control across the globe.

And finally, at IACP 2019, visitors will be able to see the latest PIPS Mobile P720 HD camera solution, featuring multi-lane coverage, richer optical performance and a new User Interface for the in-vehicle PAGIS application. Seamlessly integrating with existing BOSS back-end systems or 3rd party solutions through a new API makes the use of these latest solutions even more powerful for law enforcement agencies across the globe!

“We are really pleased to showcase our latest solutions and innovations at IACP again”, said Luke Normington, General Manager of PIPS Technology, "2019 has been a really productive one for us, including the acquisition and integration of the MANTIS4-D capability, along with new innovations across the wider PIPS’ portfolio. The IACP event is always a great show where we are able to engage with customers, listen to the latest innovations from across the industry and address some of the most pressing needs in the market.”

Neology is a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets. The company is a pioneer and leader in the development of passive RFID technology, owning some of the earliest and most significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry.

