Antares Pharma Announces Two Poster Presentations at the 2019 Sexual Medicine Society Scientific Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- EWING, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) today announced that data from two poster presentations will be presented on Saturday October 26, 2019 at the 20th Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA).



Moderated Poster Presentation

The poster entitled “Comparison of Pharmacokinetic Profiles of Testosterone Therapy Products in Relation to Diurnal Variation of Serum Testosterone Levels” will be presented by Alexander Pastuszak, MD, PhD, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah. The submission was among a select group of key abstracts awarded the distinction of a moderated poster presentation.

The goal of the study was to review the pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles of serum testosterone in different exogenous testosterone formulations and compare these PK profiles with daily variations in endogenous serum testosterone levels. A review of daily testosterone variation studies in adult men was conducted followed by literature searches and product prescribing information review of a variety of testosterone therapies. Routes of administration considered were subcutaneous testosterone enanthate (XYOSTED®), intramuscular testosterone, topical testosterone gel, topical testosterone solution, subdermal pellets, nasal testosterone gel, oral testosterone and the testosterone buccal system.

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2019 – 1:50 p.m.

Session: Moderated Poster Session: Androgens

Session Time: 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: OMNI Nashville Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee

e-Poster Presentation

The poster entitled “Testosterone Patient Journey Analysis” will be presented by Irwin Goldstein, MD, San Diego Sexual Medicine, San Diego, California.

Male hypogonadism is a clinical syndrome resultant of pathological failure within the hypothalamic-pituitary-testicular axis that normally produces physiological required concentrations of testosterone. Erectile dysfunction, fatigue/lethargy, depressive symptoms, and decreased energy and libido are common symptoms associated with decreased testosterone concentrations. Testosterone therapy is clinically recommended in men with hypogonadism.

An analysis of the hypogonadal patient journey was conducted to explore the initial symptoms, impact of initial treatment, and patients’ concerns and current mindset about testosterone replacement therapy.

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2019 – 10:11 a.m.

Session: Androgens – e-Poster session 10

Session Time: 10:05 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: OMNI Nashville Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee

About SMSNA

Established in 1994, the Sexual Medicine Society of North America’s objective has been to promote, encourage, and support the highest standards of practice, research, education, and ethics in the study of the anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of human sexual function and dysfunction. Further, SMSNA provides a forum for the free exchange and discussion of new ideas, thoughts, and concepts in sexual medicine. Consisting of over 700 active members, the organization is composed of North American surgeons, physicians, mental health professionals, scientists, residents and medical students all committed to sexual health.



The SMSNA seeks to identify existing and emerging issues in the field of human sexual function and dysfunction, provide accurate and credible information to medical professionals, develop standards and guidelines for SEXUAL MEDICINE research and practice, and produce educational programs that bring leading-edge concepts of research, clinical practice, ethics, and politics to health care professionals interested in SEXUAL MEDICINE and related matters.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer). Antares Pharma’s proprietary products include XYOSTED® (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market acceptance, adequate reimbursement coverage and commercial success of XYOSTED™ and future revenue from the same; market acceptance of Teva’s generic epinephrine auto-injector product and future revenue from the same; market acceptance and future revenue from Makena® subcutaneous auto injector; Teva’s ability to successfully commercialize VIBEX® Sumatriptan Injection USP and the amount of revenue from the same; continued growth of prescriptions and sales of OTREXUP®; the timing and results of the Company’s or its partners’ research projects or clinical trials of product candidates in development including projects with Teva and Pfizer and our proprietary programs for ATRS-1701 and our development program for the use of subcutaneous methotrexate for the treatment of ectopic pregnancy; actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies with respect to the Company’s products or product candidates of its partners; continued growth in product, development, licensing and royalty revenue; achievement of the 2019 revised revenue guidance; the Company’s ability to meet loan extension and interest only payment milestones and the ability to repay the debt obligation to Hercules Capital; successful completion of the transaction with Ferring International Center, S.A.; the Company’s ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, and involve predictions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''should'', ''would'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''estimate'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''seem'', ''seek'', ''future'', ''continue'', or ''appear'' or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Jack Howarth

Vice President, Corporate Affairs of Antares

609-359-3016

jhowarth@antarespharma.com





