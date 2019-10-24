Herbal Medicine Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Herbal Medicine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of "Herbal Medicine Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Herbal Medicine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Herbal medicine--also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant's seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma, SIDO MUNCUL, Arizona Natural, Dabur, Herbal Africa, Nature's Answer, Bio-Botanica, Potter's, Zand, Nature Herbs, Imperial Ginseng, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang, TASLY, Zhongxin, Kunming Pharma, Sanjiu, JZJT, Guangzhou Pharma, Taiji, Haiyao

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Herbal Medicine Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Herbal Medicine industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Herbal Medicine industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

Market Overview

Herbal medicine has been around for a long while, and they are going to stay irrespective of how advance the allopathic medical science becomes. People are relying on these medicines because they are truly made of natural ingredients and without the high dose of chemical and additives in them, which result in a great number of side effects. This is the reason why the herbal medicine market is expected to grow faster than ever. More and more studies have proven their great effect on a wide number of diseases and disorders.

Some trained and experienced experts cultivate all the natural ingredients and they are then tested and passed by the quality experts. The primary ingredient of herbal medicine and similar supplement is Coleus Forskohlii. The member of Lamiaceae family is also known as Plectranthus Barbatus & Coleus Barbatus. These hard plants are grown on the dry surfaces of the slopes of lower parts of Himalayas and the plain areas of Northern India. According to some sources, these plants are also found in some parts of Thailand and South East Asia. The fleshy plants produce herbs perennially which smells like camphor & the flowers are similar of mint flowers. Ingredients in such medicine are so very beneficial for health.

Roots are the most important part of these plants and are being used for various medicinal purpose. These roots are a part of history since a long time and are being used in Ayurveda in India and different parts of Asia. These roots not only assist the weight loss but are of great significance in the cardiovascular problems as well. Coleus Forskohlii also increases the production of thyroid hormones and secretion of insulin and hence increases the metabolism in the body.

Market Segmentation

The herbal medicine market can be mainly divided on the basis of their source and the type and also on the basis of organ system they have their actions on. On the basis of source, it can be herbal medicine prepared from the plant’s seeds, bark, flowers, roots, berries, and stem for medicinal purposes. On the basis of sphere of action, the herbal medicine are available for disorders of liver, lung, brain, heart, skin, senses, limbs, and all other major body parts.

Regional Overview

In South America, maximum consumption is in the following states: Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Suriname, Peru, and Colombia. And in Australia, most of the manufacturing and supply units are in New Zealand, Solomon Islands, and Tonga. In Middle-East region, highest demand for the product is in Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Djibouti, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, the Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Herbal Medicine Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Herbal Medicine market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

