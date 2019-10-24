Autonomous Car Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

PUNE, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The autonomous car or the driverless car is one of the fastest growing automotive vehicles in the world. The dominance motive of the technology has been changing the automobile sector internationally. The autonomous car is often called a robotic car, driverless car in the automobile sector. The growing number of road accidents is one of the crucial factors associated with the vehicles. The car is designed with the technology aiming to make the journey safe and efficient. Apart from that, the development of autonomous car would be successful in reducing the growing number of accidents in different countries of the world. On the other hand, the driverless car is going to reduce the consumption of fuel by 30%. Apart from that, the car would be designed by keeping in mind the condition of the environment. As per the research, the environment is deteriorating day by day due to the excessive use of petrol in vehicles.

The driverless car is going to change the present status of the environment in coming years undoubtedly. Its uniqueness and technology has already started attracting many people into buying this product in American and Asian countries. Having the facility of fastness and environment friendly status, the car is going to rule the automobile industry in multiple regions of the world. To see the market of autonomous car from the financial point of view, the cost of the driverless car is much higher. However, it is expected that the innovative technology would somehow bring the price of the car down by 10 to 20 years.

The one of the main issues of setting up the report is to highlight the status of car market worldwide. The customer is the main pillar of checking the new technology oriented car. So the customers have shown their interest in buying the car. It is expected that between 2030 to 2040, the middle class families would be able to purchase the autonomous car. The global market of driverless car has reached $5.68 billion, whereas it is expected to reach double figure by 2024. The annual compound growth rate of the market is 31.50%.

Market Segmentation

The market of autonomous car is segmented into two forms such as types and applications. There are many types of autonomous car such as PAV, ACC, AEB, LDWS. Apart from that, the car segmentation has been taken place into two applications --- commercial vehicle and passenger car.

Geographic Market Segmentation

The geographic location of the autonomous car market has become diverse in different regions of the world. Let’s have a view on the locations---North America (the US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Korea, Japan, and South East Asia). South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Africa and Middle East (UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Latest News

As per the latest news, the firm like ABB is set to provide the smart chargers for the autonomous vehicle operating in Singapore.

