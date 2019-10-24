Gypsum Board Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Gypsum Board Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Gypsum Board Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Gypsum Board Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gypsum Board Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The India Gypsum Board Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Gypsum Board market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2021. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The India market for Gypsum Board is expected to reach about 333.64 million m2 by 2021 from 221.75 million m2 in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.51% during the analysis period, 2016-2021.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Saint Gobain （India）

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral （India）

Lafarge （India）

Shreenath Gyptech

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Gypsum Board market. This report focused on Gypsum Board market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Gypsum Board Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Gypsum Board industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Gypsum Board industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Gypsum Board types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Gypsum Board industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Gypsum Board business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Market Overview

The Gypsum Board, often called as a wallboard, sheet rock, and gypsum panel, is a board that is made of calcium sulfate dihydrate, or simply called the gypsum. The gypsum is used in several residential and commercial purposes, sometimes with additives and sometimes without it. The gypsum board, which is typically extruded through the thick sheets of backer paper and facer, is used for the construction of ceilings and interior walls as well. The plaster here is mixed with fiber, which is mainly fiberglass, paper, asbestos, and sometimes, the combination of all these materials. The Gypsum Board global market has been witnessing an exponential growth in product demand because of their versatile application in a wide range of applications. This plaster which is mixed with other variants can be used in designing of various structures as well.

However, the market can also witness some downfall because there are more durable options to gypsum boards, consider cementing and other similar techniques that are used for the purpose or adding more strength to the ceiling and interior structure. The Gypsum Board is vulnerable to exposure of moisture, which is why it softens, and there are cases where it turns to a gooey paste, when there is prolonged exposure of the moisture or water. For example, in flood affected areas, use of Gypsum Board is not suggested. Now manufacturers are adding more additives that can be used for adding moisture-resistant property to the Gypsum Board.

Market Segmentation

The gypsum board market can be chiefly segmented into three main categories, starting from the regular gypsum board, to moisture resistant gypsum board, and the fire-resistant gypsum board. Since there has been so much fuss about moisture retention property of gypsum board, a large group of manufacturers are now turning towards producing more quality, durable, and water-resistant boards that can hold the water and avoid the gypsum from getting clogged up. The gypsum board can also be classified on the basis of end user. Namely there are boards for residential, commercial, and industrial use as well.

Regional Overview

In North America, the market is segmented in the following regions; Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Bermuda, Bonaire, Dominica, United States of America, and US Virgin Islands. In South America, maximum consumption is in the following states: Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Suriname, Peru, and Colombia. And in Australia, most of the manufacturing and supply units are in New Zealand, Solomon Islands, and Tonga. In Middle-East region, highest demand for the product is in Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Djibouti, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, the Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

2 Global Market by Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

5 Global Market by Regions

6 North America Market

7 Europe Market

8 Asia-Pacific Market

9 South America Market

10 Middle East & Africa Market

11 Market Forecast

12 Key Manufacturers

Continued....

Conclusion

The Global demand for Gypsum Board Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Gypsum Board market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

