Contact Center Solution Markets in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2018-2024 - Hosted/Cloud Solutions Leading Market Growth Through Innovation & Flexibility

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center Solutions Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study examines the contact center (CC) solutions market in Latin America and the Caribbean. In the past, the publisher has done separate studies for the contact center on-premise solutions and hosted/cloud solutions markets. However, this year both studies are combined. This study is based on extensive primary and secondary research.



Some traditional vendors from the on-premise contact center solutions arena, such as Genesys, InConcert, and NICE, are increasing their overall share in the contact center market (cloud/premise) as they begin to position hosted/cloud solutions of their own. However, the sum of their sales is not reflected in this study. The total market share is difficult to determine as some vendors provide cloud solutions directly, but also sell through cloud partners who then get credit for those solutions in their own cloud market share numbers, rather than that revenue being attributed to the OEM supplier.



This updated research shows that the on-premise contact center solutions market remains relevant, while the hosted/cloud market finally gained traction in the region. Furthermore, revenue for the on-premise solutions market will keep showing a positive growth trend during the forecast period, with a decent 4.3% CAGR during 2018-2024. The increased adoption of hybrid solutions and the fact that companies in CALA push to get the most value out of existing infrastructure is keeping this market afloat. On the contrary, revenue for the hosted and cloud contact center market in the region will experience robust growth in all application segments. The total hosted/cloud market registered a revenue growth of 37.1% in 2018.



According to recent findings from the publisher, only 20% of the current CC users in the region have an omnichannel solution in place, which represents a clear up-selling opportunity. Companies are still integrating newer contact channels such as mobile, chat, messaging, and social media, while facing enormous challenges to provide omnichannel customer experiences (CXs).



Omnichannel CX is a key part of the shift toward a new digital landscape, providing a seamless journey no matter the customer's starting or re-engagement point. Omnichannel CX capabilities will be the leading differentiator for vendors in the years to come. Providers are working on adding new product capabilities enabled by mobile, cloud, social, messaging, WebRTC, Big Data, and personalization, along with richer integrations to differentiate their solution portfolios. The inclusion of maturing technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) will also drive growth as companies seek to add intelligence to existing applications, and new self-service channels.



Research Highlights



This report examines the contact center solutions market in Latin America and the Caribbean. In the past, the publisher has done separate reports for the contact center on-premise solutions and hosted/cloud solutions markets. However, this year the reports are combined.



Key Issues Addressed

In what stage is the market, and at what rate will it grow in the next 6 years?

What is the industry status within the Latin American and Caribbean countries? Which countries present the greatest opportunities?

What are the key drivers and restraints for growth within the region?

How will the structure of the market change over time? Which are the key competitors to watch?

How different industry verticals are adopting cloud solutions?

How will each of the application markets evolve in the short and medium terms?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

Forecast Assumptions - Total Contact Center Solutions Market

2. Market Overview - On-Premise Contact Center Solutions Market

Market Definitions

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Strategic Imperatives for On-Premise Contact Center Solutions Providers in Latin America and the Caribbean

3. Market Forecasts - On-Premise Contact Center Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Percent Revenue by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue by Region

Percent Revenue by Contact Center Size

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical

4. Market Share Analysis - On-Premise Contact Center Solutions Market

Market Share

Market Share - ICR Systems

Market Share - IVR Systems

Market Share - OBD Systems

Market Share - QM Systems

Market Share - Workforce Management (WFM) Systems

Market Share - Contact Center Analytics Systems

Market Overview - Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solutions Market

Market Definitions

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Strategic Imperatives for Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solutions Providers in Latin America and the Caribbean

Market Forecasts - Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Percent Revenue by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue by Region

Percent Revenue by Contact Center Size

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical

Market Share Analysis - Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solutions Market

Market Share

Market Share - ACD Services

Market Share - IVR Services

Market Share - Outbound Services

Market Share - APO Services

5. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities for the Total Contact Center Solutions Market in Latin America and the Caribbean

6. The Last Word

Top 5 Predictions for the Total Contact Center Solutions Market in Latin America and the Caribbean

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Genesys

InConcert

NICE

WebRTC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/az1h3r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.