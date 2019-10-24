Wolverine World Wide Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for November 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ROCKFORD, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that it expects to report its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review results and discuss current business trends.



The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible under the "Investor Relations" tab at www.wolverineworldwide.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company’s portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates® and HYTEST®. The Company also is the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. The Company’s products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 200 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

CONTACT: Mike Stornant

(616) 866-5534



