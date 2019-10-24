South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.3 million, compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.37 for the second quarter of 2019.

Average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2019 declined 10 basis points to 98 basis points, compared to 108 basis points for the second quarter of 2019.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 declined 123 basis points to 73.62%, compared to 74.85% for the third quarter of 2018.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.18% annualized, compared to 0.89% for the second quarter of 2019.

Book value per share was $16.61 as of September 30, 2019, compared to $16.19 per share as of June 30, 2019.

Subsequent Events

South Plains has received all necessary regulatory approvals for South Plains’ announced acquisition of West Texas State Bank (“WTSB”). The acquisition is expected to close on October 31, 2019.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with our third quarter results as they clearly demonstrate the successful execution of our strategy to grow City Bank while also leveraging the significant investments that we have made in our infrastructure. Today, we believe our infrastructure can handle more than $5 billion in assets which will allow us to further scale City Bank without adding significant incremental expenses or investments as we strive to deliver returns in line with or exceeding our peer group. Signs of our success can be seen in our third quarter results as we improved our efficiency ratio by 123 basis points, year over year, to 73.62%. Additionally, our return on average assets expanded by 44 basis points, year over year, to 1.18% annualized and our return on average equity expanded by more than 200 basis points, year over year, to 11.10% annualized.”

Mr. Griffith continued, “Turning to our pending acquisition of WTSB, I am pleased to report that we have received all necessary regulatory approvals and expect the acquisition to close on October 31, 2019. Since our announcement in July, we have been working closely with the WTSB management team on our integration plan and are very pleased with the early success that we have achieved. As a result, we remain confident that we will deliver our cost synergy target of reducing WTSB’s non-interest expense by 30% by 2021, approximately 75% of which we expect to achieve in 2020. We also continue to expect 20% earnings accretion over four quarters beginning in 2020 with a tangible book value per share earn back of less than four years. Additionally, we are encouraged with the potential cross selling opportunities to WTSB’s customers, as there is a real need for South Plains’ mortgage, wealth management and trust products in WTSB’s more rural markets. Our bankers are positioning themselves to begin introducing our products in WTSB’s branches on day one post-closing.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $26.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $24.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $24.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Interest income was $33.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $30.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $32.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased by $2.0 million from the third quarter of 2018 due to organic growth of $20.0 million in average loans and an increase of 34 basis points in interest rates. The increase from the second quarter of 2019 was the result of an increase of $46.9 million in average loans outstanding during the third quarter of 2019.

Interest expense was $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 24 basis points. The decrease from the second quarter of 2019 was due to a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 9 basis points and a decrease of $50.0 million in average interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2019. The average cost of deposits was 98 basis points for the third quarter of 2019, representing a 14 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2018 and a 10 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2019.

The net interest margin was 4.07% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 4.02% for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.88% for the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of an increase of $1.4 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as a result of an increase of $47.2 million in mortgage loan originations. The increase from the second quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of an increase of $339,000 in mortgage banking activities revenue for the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense was $30.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $28.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $29.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. This increase in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by $328,000 in professional services related to our announced acquisition of WTSB as well as increased costs for legal, accounting, and insurance as a new public company. There was a decrease in personnel expense of $649,000 from the second quarter of 2019, which was partially offset by the increase in expenses noted above for the third quarter of 2019.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $1.96 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $1.94 billion as of June 30, 2019 and $1.97 billion as of September 30, 2018. Loans held for investment increased $27.0 million, or 5.6% annualized, during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of an increase of $19.1 million seasonal agricultural production loan net fundings. As of September 30, 2019, loans held for investment decreased $5.5 million, or 0.3%, from September 30, 2018.

Agricultural production loans were $166.8 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $147.7 million as of June 30, 2019 and $175.8 million as of September 30, 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $2.28 billion as of June 30, 2019 and $2.26 billion as of September 30, 2018. Deposits increased $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily as the result of growth in noninterest-bearing deposits of $42.9 million during the quarter, partially offset by a decrease of $38.7 million in interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was primarily attributable to a planned reduction of $43.3 million in public funds. The increase of $24.6 million in deposits from September 30, 2018 was the result of the Company’s organic growth.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $556.2 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $513.4 million as of June 30, 2019 and $517.0 million as of September 30, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 24.3%, 22.5%, and 22.9% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2019 was $420,000, compared to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $875,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.23% as of September 30, 2019, compared to 1.25% as of June 30, 2019 and 1.07% as of September 30, 2018.

The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio as of September 30, 2019 was 0.31%, compared to 0.37% as of June 30, 2019 and 0.37% at September 30, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.08% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.82% for the third quarter of 2018.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results today, October 24, 2019 at 9 a.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events .

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13694929. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2019.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas and El Paso markets, as well as in the Greater Houston, and College Station Texas markets, and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Pro Forma Financial Information

As a result of the revocation of the Company’s subchapter S corporation election, which was effective May 31, 2018, the net income presented herein may not be comparable for all periods presented herein. As a result, the Company is disclosing pro forma net income and income tax expense as if the Company’s conversion to a C corporation had occurred as of January 1, 2018.

Additionally, prior to the listing of our common stock on the NASDAQ, in accordance with applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code, the terms of the South Plains Financial, Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) provided that ESOP participants had the right, for a specified period of time, to require us to repurchase shares of our common stock that were distributed to them by the ESOP. The shares of common stock held by the ESOP were reflected in our consolidated balance sheets as a line item called “ESOP-owned shares” appearing between total liabilities and shareholders’ equity. As a result, the ESOP-owned shares were deducted from shareholders’ equity in our consolidated balance sheets. This repurchase right terminated upon the listing of our common stock on the NASDAQ, which we sometimes refer to as the ESOP Repurchase Right Termination, whereupon our repurchase liability was extinguished and thereafter the ESOP-owned shares are included in shareholders’ equity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to, among other things, the completion of its acquisition of WTSB and other future events. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ Prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), dated May 8, 2019 (“Prospectus”), and other documents South Plains files with the SEC from time to time. South Plains urges readers of this press release to review the Risk Factors section of that Prospectus and the Risk Factors section of other documents South Plains files with the SEC from time to time. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary (866) 771-3347 investors@city.bank Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.





South Plains Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of and for the quarter ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019

December 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 33,665 $ 32,509 $ 32,004 $ 31,672 $ 30,731 Interest expense 7,097 7,672 7,458 7,005 5,943 Net interest income 26,568 24,837 24,546 24,667 24,788 Provision for loan losses 420 875 608 1,168 3,415 Noninterest income 14,115 13,703 12,075 14,390 13,295 Noninterest expense 30,028 29,930 30,036 30,498 28,646 Income tax expense 1,977 1,655 1,204 1,528 1,109 Net income 8,258 6,080 4,773 5,863 4,913 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.46 0.37 0.32 0.40 0.33 Net earnings, diluted 0.45 0.37 0.32 0.40 0.33 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.03 - - 0.85 - Book value 16.61 16.19 14.80 14.40 14.63 Tangible book value 16.47 16.19 14.80 14.40 14.63 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 17,985,429 16,459,366 14,771,520 14,771,520 14,771,520 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 18,363,033 16,563,543 14,771,558 14,771,520 14,771,520 Shares outstanding at end of period 18,004,323 17,978,520 14,771,520 14,771,520 14,771,520









As of and for the quarter ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Total assets 2,795,582 2,777,170 2,745,997 2,712,745 2,687,610 Total loans held for investment 1,962,609 1,935,653 1,915,183 1,957,197 1,968,085 Allowance for loan losses 24,176 24,171 23,381 23,126 21,073 Investment securities 401,335 263,564 339,051 338,196 398,475 Noninterest-bearing deposits 556,233 513,383 497,566 510,067 517,000 Total deposits 2,285,974 2,281,858 2,304,929 2,277,454 2,261,356 Total stockholders' equity 299,027 291,113 218,565 212,775 216,169 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.18 % 0.89 % 0.71 % 0.86 % 0.74 % Return on average equity 11.10 % 9.57 % 8.98 % 10.85 % 9.08 % Net interest margin (1) 4.07 % 3.88 % 3.93 % 3.89 % 4.02 % Yield on loans 5.91 % 5.90 % 5.84 % 5.67 % 5.57 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.30 % 1.39 % 1.34 % 1.26 % 1.09 % Efficiency ratio 73.62 % 77.46 % 81.79 % 77.88 % 74.85 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 6,456 7,946 7,937 6,954 7,225 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.36 % 0.37 % Other real estate owned 2,296 2,305 2,340 2,285 2,704 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 1.23 % 1.25 % 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.07 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.08 % 0.02 % 0.07 % -0.18 % 0.82 % Capital Ratios: Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.70 % 10.48 % 7.96 % 7.84 % 8.04 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.62 % 10.48 % 7.96 % 7.84 % 8.04 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 12.17 % 12.10 % 9.70 % 9.63 % 10.09 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 13.10 % 13.31 % 10.27 % 9.91 % 10.03 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.38 % 17.75 % 14.74 % 14.28 % 14.29 % (1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.









South Plains Financial, Inc. Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Interest Average Income Average Income Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield Assets Loans (1) $ 1,993,507 $ 29,695 5.91 % $ 1,973,505 $ 27,699 5.57 % Debt securities - taxable 287,128 1,956 2.70 % 271,432 1,683 2.46 % Debt securities - nontaxable 32,993 286 3.44 % 75,247 672 3.54 % Other interest-bearing assets 284,579 1,831 2.55 % 147,675 865 2.32 % Total interest-earning assets 2,598,207 33,768 5.16 % 2,467,859 30,919 4.97 % Noninterest-earning assets 181,139 175,462 Total assets $ 2,779,346 $ 2,643,321 Liabilities & stockholders' equity NOW, Savings, MMA's $ 1,399,727 4,057 1.15 % $ 1,394,572 3,533 1.01 % Time deposits 315,376 1,570 1.98 % 308,987 1,137 1.46 % Short-term borrowings 12,468 58 1.85 % 16,393 68 1.65 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings 95,000 523 2.18 % 95,000 473 1.98 % Subordinated debt securities 26,472 404 6.05 % 20,887 245 4.65 % Junior subordinated deferable interest debentures 46,393 485 4.15 % 46,393 487 4.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,895,436 7,097 1.49 % 1,882,232 5,943 1.25 % Demand deposits 555,501 513,432 Other liabilities 33,339 33,024 Stockholders' equity 295,070 214,633 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 2,779,346 $ 2,643,321 Net interest income $ 26,671 $ 24,976 Net interest margin (2) 4.07 % 4.02 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. (2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.









South Plains Financial, Inc. Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Interest Average Income Average Income Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield Assets Loans (1) $ 1,965,297 $ 86,471 5.88 % $ 1,899,880 $ 77,531 5.46 % Debt securities - taxable 281,904 5,819 2.76 % 168,718 3,188 2.53 % Debt securities - nontaxable 32,184 847 3.52 % 124,951 3,351 3.59 % Other interest-bearing assets 292,099 5,348 2.45 % 232,949 3,199 1.84 % Total interest-earning assets 2,571,484 98,485 5.12 % 2,426,498 87,269 4.81 % Noninterest-earning assets 177,507 171,756 Total assets $ 2,748,991 $ 2,598,254 Liabilities & stockholders' equity NOW, Savings, MMA's $ 1,439,699 13,287 1.23 % $ 1,365,187 8,664 0.85 % Time deposits 314,128 4,368 1.86 % 314,502 3,295 1.40 % Short-term borrowings 15,425 226 1.96 % 19,334 194 1.34 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings 95,000 1,623 2.28 % 95,000 1,250 1.76 % Subordinated debt securities 26,890 1,213 6.03 % 20,887 735 4.70 % Junior subordinated deferable interest debentures 46,393 1,510 4.35 % 46,393 1,339 3.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,937,535 22,227 1.53 % 1,861,303 15,477 1.11 % Demand deposits 524,468 491,456 Other liabilities 31,795 30,549 Stockholders' equity 255,193 214,946 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 2,748,991 $ 2,598,254 Net interest income $ 76,258 $ 71,792 Net interest margin (2) 3.96 % 3.96 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. (2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.









South Plains Financial, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 48,709 $ 47,802 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 195,281 198,187 Federal funds sold 655 - Investment securities 401,335 338,196 Loans held for sale 50,136 38,382 Loans held for investment 1,962,609 1,957,197 Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,176 ) (23,126 ) Net loans held for investment 1,938,433 1,934,071 Premises and equipment, net 59,189 59,787 Intangible assets 4,168 1,270 Other assets 97,676 95,050 Total assets $ 2,795,582 $ 2,712,745 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits $ 556,233 $ 510,067 Interest-bearing deposits 1,729,741 1,767,387 Total deposits 2,285,974 2,277,454 Other borrowings 104,855 112,705 Subordinated debt securities 26,472 34,002 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 32,861 29,416 Total liabilities 2,496,555 2,499,970 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 18,004 14,772 Additional paid-in capital 140,268 80,412 Retained earnings 137,127 119,835 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,628 (2,244 ) Treasury stock - - Total stockholders' equity 299,027 212,775 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,795,582 $ 2,712,745









South Plains Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 29,652 $ 27,652 $ 86,342 $ 77,388 Other 4,013 3,079 11,836 9,034 Total Interest income 33,665 30,731 98,178 86,422 Interest expense: Deposits 5,627 4,670 17,655 11,959 Subordinated debt securities 404 245 1,213 735 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 485 487 1,510 1,339 Other 581 541 1,849 1,444 Total Interest expense 7,097 5,943 22,227 15,477 Net interest income 26,568 24,788 75,951 70,945 Provision for loan losses 420 3,415 1,903 5,733 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,148 21,373 74,048 65,212 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 2,101 1,979 5,985 5,757 Income from insurance activities 1,114 1,462 4,074 3,992 Mortgage banking activities 6,991 5,603 18,509 16,667 Bank card services and interchange fees 2,192 2,101 6,273 6,110 Other 1,717 2,150 5,052 5,205 Total Noninterest income 14,115 13,295 39,893 37,731 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,135 18,044 56,044 53,463 Net occupancy expense 3,486 3,388 10,309 10,103 Professional services 1,852 1,474 5,169 4,303 Marketing and development 762 671 2,275 2,249 Other 5,793 5,069 16,197 14,827 Total noninterest expense 30,028 28,646 89,994 84,945 Income before income taxes 10,235 6,022 23,947 17,998 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,977 1,109 4,836 (5,429 ) Net income $ 8,258 $ 4,913 $ 19,111 $ 23,427 Pro forma C corp income tax adjustment - - - 8,533 Pro forma C corp net income $ 8,258 $ 4,913 $ 19,111 $ 14,894









South Plains Financial, Inc. Loan Composition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 520,687 $ 538,037 $ 537,371 Commercial - Specialized 316,862 305,022 331,165 Commercial - General 398,909 427,728 431,827 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 359,160 346,153 324,488 Auto Loans 212,529 191,647 185,782 Other Consumer 70,338 70,209 70,171 Construction 84,124 78,401 87,281 Total loans held for investment $ 1,962,609 $ 1,957,197 $ 1,968,085









South Plains Financial, Inc. Deposit Composition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 556,233 $ 510,067 $ 517,000 NOW & other transaction accounts 259,230 368,806 279,875 MMDA & other savings 1,154,859 1,087,044 1,152,269 Time deposits 315,652 311,537 312,212 Total deposits $ 2,285,974 $ 2,277,454 $ 2,261,356









South Plains Financial, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Tangible common equity Total common stockholders' equity $ 299,027 $ 212,775 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (2,479 ) - Tangible common equity $ 296,548 $ 212,775 Tangible assets Total assets $ 2,795,582 $ 2,712,745 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (2,479 ) - Tangible assets $ 2,793,103 $ 2,712,745 Shares outstanding 18,004,323 14,771,520 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.70 % 7.84 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.62 % 7.84 % Book value per share $ 16.61 $ 14.40 Tangible book value per share $ 16.47 $ 14.40







