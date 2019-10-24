Disposable Underpads 2019 - Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast Report

Disposable Underpads Market - 2019-2025

Disposable underpads are no longer widely used for managing incontinence and are more suited for use during procedures, such as enemas.

Disposable underpads are also known as disposable bedpads, bed sheets or chair pads.

They are available with different colour plastic backings (usually blue or green) and are made from similar materials to other disposable pads.

They are usually only available in one absorbency, although absorbency may vary between different makes of pad.

Some designs may also have tuck in wings. These are designed to hold them firmly in place on the bed.



By Market Players:

Medline, Attends Healthcare, Avkare Inc, Becton Dickinson, Briggs Corporation, Cardinal Health, Care Line Inc, Dynarex Corporation, Ehob, Encompass Group, First Quality Products, Fisher Scientific, Fresenius Usa, Getinge Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medtronic, Patterson Medical, Principle Business Enterprises, Royal Philips, Sca Hygiene, Tidi Products, Tory Road, Visionaid, Welch-Allyn

