The US Army to provide an exclusive update on the Integrated Tactical at Network Centric Warfare 2020

Network Centric Warfare 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Reports: Senior representative from the US Army will be presenting on the Integrated Tactical Network at the event in Rome, next yearIn recent news, the U.S. Army has prioritised the implementation of the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) across the service.Given the critical need for warfighters to be seamlessly connected to all levels of the military enterprise, the Army are vigorously executing this initiative to ensure a dynamic and secure network and communications environment. The U.S. Army's Network Cross-Functional Team will work with industry and academic experts, aggressively experimenting and prototyping new technologies to develop a seamless, secure and fluid network that soldiers can rely on in conflicts with any high-tech adversary.The world's militaries are increasing their modernisation efforts by harnessing cutting-edge network technology across all branches and domains in order to achieve operational superiority.With this in mind, SMi’s Network Centric Warfare conference (Proudly sponsored by Glenair Italia) will cover the world's leading network modernisation initiatives including the Integrated Tactical Network, Tactical Edge Network, Mission Partner Environment, Mime Programme, and many more. The conference is set to return in Rome for its 4th year, taking place on the 3rd – 4th February 2020. The highly anticipated conference is designed to enable programme managers, military professionals and industry experts to discuss and explore the latest developments, technology and opportunities across the world.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount expiring on Thursday 31st October. Register at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/einpr3 This year, SMi Group are delighted to have Colonel Shane Taylor, Project Manager, Tactical Network, PEO-C3T, US Army presenting on ‘PM Tactical Network: Supporting and Enabling “One Network”’ which will cover:• An overview of PM Tactical Network and its programs in support of the warfighter’s network capabilities• “One Network”: progress of the unification initiative• A look ahead to future network modernization and disruptive technology for networked communicationThe conference is also a good occasion for delegates to hear from an exceptional international line-up of high-ranking military experts and industry leaders from countries such as: Italy, United States, Netherlands, Norway, Germany, France, Estonia and more.The full agenda and speaker line-up are available on the event website at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/einpr3 3rd- 4th February 2020Crowne Plaza St. Peter’s Hotel & SpaRome, ItalySponsored by: Glenair ItaliaFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



