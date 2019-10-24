Plant proteins Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Plant proteins Market

Proteins are an essential nutrient and the building blocks of life. Protein is most commonly obtained from meat and from a few dairy products (like milk) and vegetables (like soybean). Plant-based proteins are proteins extracted from plants like soybeans and pea protein, and infused with food made entirely of non-meat ingredients but made to taste exactly like meat.

The two main reasons for meat consumption today is the taste and for the high protein content. The need for environmental-friendly food preparation practices has increased the number of people who are turning vegetarian, and given rise to lifestyles like vegan living. The downside of a complete veg based diet often is the lack of flavour choices and sometimes a deficiency of protein.

The food and beverage industry is responding to this need for moving away from meat-based food by creating plant-based foods that are made to taste like meat, infused with protein extracted from plants to supplement both the taste of meats and the protein requirement.

Plant-based meats can be used to supplement most meats like chicken, beef, and mutton, and are being used to create popular foods and delicacies like burgers, steaks, sausages, bacon strips, etc. Plant-based meats taste similar to their meat counterparts, contain as much protein and are environment-friendly, which is encouraging even meat lovers to move to a vegetarian diet. This has greatly impacted the plant-based protein market, and the future projection seems positive.

Segmentation

This market report provides data on the factors impacting the Plant Protein market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, product benchmarking, and company profiles. Data is segmented according to type, application, and is derived by analyzing data from key players in the market and different geographical regions. By analyzing trends and co-development deals, this report helps identify commercial opportunities in Plant Proteins.

Some key players in the Plant Protein market whose data was analyzed are:

1. Beyond Meat

2. Impossible Foods

3. Trader Joe

4. Hampton Creek Foods

5. Amy’s Kitchen

6. Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.

7. MGP Ingredients

8. Garden Protein International Inc.

This report is segmented based on sources of plant protein:

1. Wheat Protein

2. Soy Protein

3. Pea Protein

4. Other vegetable Protein

5. Nuts and seeds

This report is segmented based on type:

1. Protein Isolate

2. Protein Concentrate

3. Textured Protein

This report is segmented based on application:

1. Food Ingredients (Energy and sports drink, Meat Analogues, Beverages, Bakery and confectionery and Ready to eat)

2. Pharmaceuticals

3. Animal Feed

Regional Analysis

This market survey provides insights based on plant protein market data extracted from target audiences in the following geographies:

1. North America

2. South America

3. Europe

4. Asia Pacific

5. Rest of the World

Industry News

According to a recently released report, the intake of refined carbs has reduced, and the intake of plant protein has increased among adults in the U.S. from 1999 to 2016. Results showed that energy consumed from carbs reduced from 52.5% to 50.5% and the total energy obtained from proteins increased from 15.5% to 16.4%. The total energy obtained by plant-based protein in this period increased by 0.38%.



