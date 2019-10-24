2019 Report: The Top 50 Global Companies for Health Care Equipment & Services
This report contains a comprehensive pdf report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).
These fundamental data reports are derived from the Worldscope Database which covers over 98% of the world's market capitalization and represents the leading public companies in over 100 countries. The proprietary Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - is assigned to each company.
Product Features
- Timely and accurate information on the leading companies in the global industry
- Unified Format across the world (consistent format for all companies and countries)
- Deep research content (up to 10-years of historical analysis)
- Broad base of research (up to 40 unique sub-reports on each company)
- Proprietary Quality Rating (provides a measure of corporate risk)
- Deeply discounted price of bundled industry reports - compared to purchase of individual company reports.
- Report Content: (The following description applies to each of the 50 company reports that are included in the Top 50 product). Two descriptive formats are presented; an Abstract and a more extensive Synopsis.
Synopsis
Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Quality Rating analyses tables. The Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.
There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.
Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1
- Company Fundamentals
- Report: Company Profile
- Comparative Business Analysis
- Summary Analysis
- Sales Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Earnings & Dividends Analysis
Section 2
- Financial Statement Analyses
- Report: Balance Sheet - Annual
- Balance Sheet - Annual - Common Size
- Balance Sheet - Annual - Year-Year % Change
- Balance Sheet - Annual - Five-Year Averages
- Balance Sheet - Interim
- Balance Sheet - Interim - Common Size
- Income Statement - Annual
- Income Statement - Annual - Common Size
- Income Statement - Year-Year % Change
- Income Statement - Five-Year Averages
- Income Statement - Interim
- Income Statement - Interim - Common Size
- Sources of Capital - Net Change
Section 3
- Financial Ratio Analyses
- Report: Accounting Ratios
- Asset Utilization
- Employee Efficiency
- Fixed Charges Coverage
- Leverage Analysis
- Liquidity Analysis
- Per-Share Ratios
- Profitability Analysis
Section 4
- Quality Rating Analyses
- Report: Investment Acceptance
- Financial Strength
- Profitability & Stability
- Corporate Growth
Section 5
- Industry Overview
- Report: Industry Averages - Overview
Section 6
- Industry Financial Statement Analyses
- Report: Summary Analysis
- Sales Analysis
- Income Statement
- Balance Sheet
- Sources of Capital
Section 7
- Industry Financial Ratio Analyses
- Report: Leverage Analysis
- Per-Share Data
- Profitability Analysis
Section 8
- Quality Rating Overview
- Report: Explanation of Quality Rating
Companies Mentioned
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
- McKesson Corporation
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Anthem Inc
- Centene Corporation
- Humana Inc
- Sinopharm Group Co Ltd
- Cigna Corp
- HCA Healthcare Inc
- Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
- Medtronic PLC
- Medipal Holdings Corporation
- McKesson Europe AG
- Alfresa Holdings Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Wellcare Health Plans, Inc.
- Suzuken Co., Ltd.
- Danaher Corporation
- Molina Healthcare, Inc.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- Community Health Systems, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- EssilorLuxottica SA
- Toho Holdings Company Limited
- Davita Inc
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Baxter International Inc.
- Universal Health Services, Inc.
- Owens & Minor, Incorporated
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Olympus Corporation
- Magellan Health Inc
- Ramsay Health Care Limited
- Nikon Corporation
- China National Accord Medicines Corporation Limited
- Sul America S.A.
- China National Medicines Corp., Ltd.
- Patterson Companies, Inc.
- Ebos Group Limited
