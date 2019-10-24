2019 Report: The Top 50 Global Companies for Health Care Equipment & Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 50 Company Reports for Health Care Equipment & Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive pdf report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).



These fundamental data reports are derived from the Worldscope Database which covers over 98% of the world's market capitalization and represents the leading public companies in over 100 countries.



Product Features

Timely and accurate information on the leading companies in the global industry

Unified Format across the world (consistent format for all companies and countries)

Deep research content (up to 10-years of historical analysis)

Broad base of research (up to 40 unique sub-reports on each company)

Proprietary Quality Rating (provides a measure of corporate risk)

Deeply discounted price of bundled industry reports - compared to purchase of individual company reports.

Report Content: (The following description applies to each of the 50 company reports that are included in the Top 50 product). Two descriptive formats are presented; an Abstract and a more extensive Synopsis.

Synopsis



Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Quality Rating analyses tables. The Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.



There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.



Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.



Key Topics Covered



Section 1

Company Fundamentals

Report: Company Profile

Comparative Business Analysis

Summary Analysis

Sales Analysis

Price Analysis

Earnings & Dividends Analysis

Section 2

Financial Statement Analyses

Report: Balance Sheet - Annual

Balance Sheet - Annual - Common Size

Balance Sheet - Annual - Year-Year % Change

Balance Sheet - Annual - Five-Year Averages

Balance Sheet - Interim

Balance Sheet - Interim - Common Size

Income Statement - Annual

Income Statement - Annual - Common Size

Income Statement - Year-Year % Change

Income Statement - Five-Year Averages

Income Statement - Interim

Income Statement - Interim - Common Size

Sources of Capital - Net Change

Section 3

Financial Ratio Analyses

Report: Accounting Ratios

Asset Utilization

Employee Efficiency

Fixed Charges Coverage

Leverage Analysis

Liquidity Analysis

Per-Share Ratios

Profitability Analysis

Section 4

Quality Rating Analyses

Report: Investment Acceptance

Financial Strength

Profitability & Stability

Corporate Growth

Section 5

Industry Overview

Report: Industry Averages - Overview

Section 6

Industry Financial Statement Analyses

Report: Summary Analysis

Sales Analysis

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Sources of Capital

Section 7

Industry Financial Ratio Analyses

Report: Leverage Analysis

Per-Share Data

Profitability Analysis

Section 8

Quality Rating Overview

Report: Explanation of Quality Rating

Companies Mentioned



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

McKesson Corporation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Anthem Inc

Centene Corporation

Humana Inc

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd

Cigna Corp

HCA Healthcare Inc

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Medtronic PLC

Medipal Holdings Corporation

McKesson Europe AG

Alfresa Holdings Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips NV

Wellcare Health Plans, Inc.

Suzuken Co., Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Becton Dickinson and Co

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

EssilorLuxottica SA

Toho Holdings Company Limited

Davita Inc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Baxter International Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Incorporated

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

Magellan Health Inc

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Nikon Corporation

China National Accord Medicines Corporation Limited

Sul America S.A.

China National Medicines Corp., Ltd.

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Ebos Group Limited

