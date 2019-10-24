Global Pole Saw Market Outlook and Forecast Report, 2019-2024 | Features Company Profiles on Key Players: STIHL, Husqvarna Group, Silky Saws, and Stiga

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pole Saw Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pole Saw Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2024.



Key Market Insights



Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the pole saw market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the pole saw market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the pole saw market.

Government initiatives to cope up with global warming, increasing demand for gardening equipment and improving technological innovations are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the pole saw market during the forecast period.



Pole Saw manufacturers are introducing well-engineered products that offer enhanced performance and productivity. Hence, the increasing demand for technologically advanced products among professional users is expected to open avenues for the global pole saw market during the forecast period. The availability of electric-powered equipment, which decreases soil spillage frequency and hassle of gas volatility, is likely to widen the scope for sustainability.



Pole Saw Market: Segmentation



The research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, fuel type, end-user, distribution, and geography.

In terms of power, the gas-powered segment is likely to gain surge over electrical and battery-powered segments. The increasing demand for gas-powered equipment from professional users for trimming and pruning large swathes of the area is a major factor responsible for the gas-powered segment. However, the segment faces certain challenges, which are likely to decrease their application. The growing environment consciousness and noise pollution are likely to hamper the segment growth.

The electric-powered segment is expected to witness growth from the residential segment. These equipment are lighter and also offer easy to start mechanism, thereby increasing productivity. One of the key reasons for high preference opting for electric models is lightweight and generates low noise. Electric pole devices use batteries or extension cords, which are leading to zero-level emissions and fumes, thereby proving to be environment-friendly.



Commercial applications of pole saw equipment range from lightweight to medium to heavyweight activities. With the increase in the landscaping service industry, the demand for commercial equipment from professional landscapers is growing as they emphasize on the use of powerful and heavyweight tools. The demand for tidying of outdoor spaces is expected to increase the application in the residential segment. Small electric-powered equipment, especially battery-operated models, is finding increasing acceptance among consumers in the residential segment.



The standard pole saw segment is expected to contribute the majority share in the global market during the forecast period. The growing trend of purchasing outdoor power equipment and tools is expected to augur well for the standard segment. The availability of advanced features such as carbon steel hardened pruner blades, quick removable saw heads and aluminum poles in telescopic pole saw is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.



Manufacturers rely on retailers, representatives, distributors, sales agents, and intermediaries for effective product distribution. Distributors account for a majority share in the global pole saw market. However, with advances in technology, the online distribution channel is expected to gain prominence during the forecast period. Easy payment options, increased accessibility to the internet, and better delivery options are the major factors that are increasing the share of online distribution channels.



Pole Saw Market: Geography



Increased technological advancements and product expansion are expected to drive the market in North America. The growing demand for technologically advanced, well-designed as well as automated tools are gaining prominence among residential as well as commercial users. Innovative techniques for saving energy cost as well as time is expected to open avenues for varied gardening equipment, and tools in the North American pole saw market.



The Europe market is characterized by a high demand for electric-powered equipment. Western European economies are witnessing product saturation, as there is low product differentiation in the market. However, the new demand is expected to come from Central and Eastern European countries. Also, the demand for landscaping services in Europe is expected to witness a considerable rise during the forecast period.



Key Vendors Analysis



The pole saw market has a high degree of concentration with leading vendors accounting for the majority of the market share. The industry competition is further expected to increase due to the growing emphasis on developing advanced, cost-effective technology and products. Currently, market players are adopting several energy-efficient products due to the increase in environmental consciousness. Manufacturers are identifying different market opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and sustainability.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Applications

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.4 Market by Distribution Channel

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing Marketing & Promotional Activities

8.1.2 Rising Gardening Equipment Demand

8.1.3 Increasing Demand for Battery-powered Products

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Increasing Deforestation Activities

8.2.2 Safety Issues with Pole Saws

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Eco-friendly Products

8.3.2 Increasing Technological Innovations

8.3.3 Government Initiatives to Cope with Global Warming



9 Global Pole Saw Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Value Chain Overview

10.1.1 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

10.1.2 Manufacturers

10.1.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers

10.1.4 End-users



11 Distribution Channel

11.1 Market Overview



12 By Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Standard Pole Saws

12.4 Telescopic Pole Saws



13 By Fuel Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Gas-Powered Pole Saws

13.4 Electric-Powered Pole Saws

13.5 Battery-Powered Pole Saw



14 By Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Commercial Applications

14.4 Residential Applications



15 By Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview



16 North America



17 Europe



18 APAC



19 Latin America



20 Middle-East & Africa



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



22 Market Vendor Analysis

22.1 Market Vendor Ranking Analysis



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 STIHL

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Major Product Offerings

23.1.3 Key Strengths

23.1.4 Key Strategies

23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 Husqvarna Group

23.3 Silky Saws

23.4 Stiga



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 American Lawn Mower

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Key Strengths

24.1.3 Key Strategies

24.2 Briggs & Stratton

24.3 COBRA Garden Machinery

24.4 EGO Power

24.5 Einhell Germany

24.6 EMAK

24.7 GAUS Co. Ltd.

24.8 Generac Power Systems

24.9 Globe Tools Group

24.10 LOWE'S (KOBALT)

24.11 Mitox Garden Machinery

24.12 MTD Products

24.13 Pellenc

24.14 Positec Tool

24.15 Robert Bosch

24.16 R&R Products

24.17 Snow Joe

24.18 Stanley Black & Decker

24.19 Techtronic Industries

24.20 WEN Products

24.21 Yamabiko Corporation

24.22 Yard Force (Merotec)

24.23 Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery



