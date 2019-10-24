Saudi Arabian Diesel Genset Market Review 2015-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): By KVA Ratings, by Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report thoroughly covers the market by kVA rating and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Saudi Arabia diesel genset market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Saudi Arabia diesel genset market would witness a healthy growth on account of expanding social infrastructure in commercial sectors, such as healthcare and education, development of ambitious economic cities along with a recovering construction industry over the coming years.



Additionally, government initiatives, including Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Programme 2020, would strengthen several public and private sectors. Further, rising oil prices would strengthen the country's fiscal position and additional funds would be allocated for hospitality infrastructure development. As a result, the demand for diesel genset is expected to increase during the forecast period.



The value of active construction projects in Saudi Arabia accounted for more than one-third of the total value of construction projects across the GCC region in late 2018. Significant investment for housing and infrastructure development along with the implementation of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative by the government is leading to the rejuvenation of the country's construction industry. A strengthening commercial sector would create new avenues for the application of diesel genset in the coming years.



Diesel genset with above 1000 kVA rating accounts for the majority of the revenue share during the forecast period. Owing to heavy usage in commercial and industrial projects.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 Saudi Arabia Country Indicators

3.2 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.3 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.6 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Trends



6. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Rating

6.1 Saudi Arabia 5 kVA-75 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.2 Saudi Arabia 75.1 kVA-375 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.3 Saudi Arabia 375.1 kVA-750 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4 Saudi Arabia 750.1 kVA-1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.5 Saudi Arabia Above 1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F



7. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

7.1 Saudi Arabia Commercial Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Saudi Arabia Residential Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.4 Saudi Arabia Transportation & Public Infrastructure Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

8.1 Saudi Arabia Central Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 Saudi Arabia Western Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.3 Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 Saudi Arabia Southern Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators



10. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Import Statistics

10.1 Saudi Arabia Import of Less than 75 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018

10.2 Saudi Arabia Import of 75 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018

10.3 Saudi Arabia Import of Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018



11. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Rating, 2025F

11.2 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical and Operating Parameters

12.2 Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Atlas Copco AB

13.2 Caterpillar Inc.

13.3 Cummins Inc.

13.4 FG Wilson

13.5 Kirloskar Middle East FZE

13.6 Kohler Power Systems

13.7 MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

13.8 Perkins Engines Company Ltd.

13.9 Saudi Diesel Equipment Co. Ltd.

13.10 Yanmar Co. Ltd.



